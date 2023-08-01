CVS to cut 5,000 jobs nationwide

The employees most affected by the cuts will primarily work in corporate positions, according to executives. The company does not expect customer-oriented roles in individual pharmacies, clinics, or stores to be part of this plan. Employees will find out if they are expected to lose their job in the coming weeks, and those who are laid off will receive a severance package, the memo said.

In a memo sent to employees, CEO Karen Lynch said the changes would enable CVS to be “be at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation transformation in health care.”

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — As it sharpens its focus on health care services, retail pharmacy giant CVS Health is planning to lay off roughly 5,000 jobs in a new cost-cutting strategy.

In a statement to the Globe, company spokesman Michael J. DeAngelis said as part of the company’s reprioritizations around care delivery and technology investments, it “must take difficult steps to reduce expenses.” He said the planned layoffs will “set the company up for long-term success.”

Lynch also plans to trim expenses tied to travel use, consultants, and vendors, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

It’s unclear where the affected employees are based. DeAngelis did not respond to questions related to the location of these employees.

“We do not anticipate there will be any impact to our clients and customers as we remain focused on our mission — continuing to provide the exceptional care and support our customers, patients and communities deserve and depend on,” said DeAngelis in his statement. “Throughout our company’s history, we’ve continuously adapted to market dynamics to lead the industry.”

The company, which is headquartered in Woonsocket, employed more than 300,000 workers as of the end of 2022, primarily based in the United States. The retail giant operates more than 9,000 stores and 1,100 walk-in clinics. In 2018, the company acquired Aetna, one of the country’s largest health insurance companies, in a $69 billion deal.

In recent years, Lynch has been focused on the business playing a larger role in health care and has moved it further into the home health and primary care spaces. In late 2021, executives announced a plan to close 900 stores in three years in order to expand primary care services. At the time, executives told investors they planned to become the “nation’s leading health solutions company for consumers.”

The company is in the middle of its second year in a three-year “strategic closure” of 900 stores, and DeAngelis said “nearly all employees transition to other nearby CVS stores.”

Earlier this summer, CVS completed its acquisition of primary care company Oak Street Health in a $10.6 billion deal, after completing a $7.8 billion acquisition of home health care provider Signify Health in March.

The two acquisitions are CVS’ biggest deals since its mega-merger with insurer Aetna in 2018, and executives told investors the transactions could help CVS expand more quickly than previously projected.

The recent acquisitions caused financial executives at the company to downgrade its revenue outlook for the year, despite the company posting an $85.28 billion revenue in March compared to its $76.83 billion posting a year prior.

The company has also had some recent shifts in its business plans while it doubles down on health care. In May, two years after its launch, the company announced it would close its clinical trials unit at the end of 2024 to “refocus on core operations.”

This story has updated to include comment from CVS spokesperson Michael J. DeAngelis.

