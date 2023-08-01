Two men shot in Egleston Square

Two men were shot Monday night in the Egleston Square area where Jamaica Plain meets Roxbury, Boston police said.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of School and Washington streets. Police arrived on School Street to find two wounded men, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
One man was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS, while the other was treated at the scene but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, he said. Neither man’s injuries were life-threatening.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests had been made by late Tuesday morning and police are asking for the public’s help, Boyle said.
Anyone with information can contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.