Two men shot in Egleston Square

Two men were shot Monday night in the Egleston Square area where Jamaica Plain meets Roxbury, Boston police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of School and Washington streets. Police arrived on School Street to find two wounded men, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

One man was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS, while the other was treated at the scene but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital, he said. Neither man’s injuries were life-threatening.