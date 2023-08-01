Former head of Boston’s New Mission High School charged with misusing nearly $40,000 in school funds, US attorney says

Wilson, of Mattapan, allegedly requested checks from a fiscal agent overseeing an external school account to be used in the name of other individuals between 2016 and 2019 and then “fraudulently endorsed those checks herself and then deposited them into her own bank account without the nominee ever knowing or authorizing her to do so,” the law enforcement agencies said.

Naia Wilson, 60, who ran the Hyde Park school between 2006 and 2019, is facing one count of wire fraud in federal district court for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud Boston Public Schools of approximately $38,806 by misusing school funds for her own personal use.

A former head of New Mission High School in Boston was charged with misusing nearly $40,000 in school funds to pay for personal expenditures, including two vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends, the US attorney’s office and Boston police announced Tuesday.

For both the 2016 and 2018 Barbados trips, Wilson requested that the external fiscal agent issue checks payable to other people who went on the trips and then converted that money to pay for the all-inclusive hotel and airfare. Wilson also fraudulently endorsed the checks used to pay for the 2018 trip, the agencies said.

“Protecting children is one of the very top priorities of this Office and threats come in all forms,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy in a statement. “Here, Ms. Wilson is accused of diverting school funds for her personal benefit. We will not allow this type of gross abuse of authority and responsibility fly under the radar. Individuals who take advantage of public trust to line their pockets will be investigated and held accountable.”

If convicted on the wire fraud charge, Wilson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

New Mission is an autonomous pilot school that is part of the Boston Public Schools and serves about 600 students in grades 7-12.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

