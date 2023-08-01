Group of Boston teenagers accused of assaulting police attempting to remove them from South Bay shopping center

Six teenage boys from Boston are facing delinquency charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers who were trying to make them leave the South Bay shopping center, where they were “loitering and causing disruption to businesses” on Monday, officials said.
Police patrolling the Dorchester plaza arrested the teens about 7 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting their behavior and recognizing the boys as “the same group of juveniles they had removed earlier in the day,” according to police.
When officers tried to eject the group, the teenagers responded by assaulting the officers and throwing rocks at them and their cars, shattering windows, according to the statement. One boy kicked “a police radio across the ground and then [discarded] it,” police said.
“Several officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by Boston EMS,” police said.
The teenagers, whose names were not released because of their ages, were arrested and later released to their parents or guardians. They are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Juvenile Court, police said.
- A 14-year-old from Dorchester is facing delinquency charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- A 15-year-old from Dorchester faces delinquency charges of receiving stolen property, affray, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- A 16-year-old from the South End is facing delinquency charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- Another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from the South End, face delinquency charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- A 16-year-old from Roxbury is facing delinquency charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.