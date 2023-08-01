Group of Boston teenagers accused of assaulting police attempting to remove them from South Bay shopping center

Six teenage boys from Boston are facing delinquency charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers who were trying to make them leave the South Bay shopping center, where they were “loitering and causing disruption to businesses” on Monday, officials said.

Police patrolling the Dorchester plaza arrested the teens about 7 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting their behavior and recognizing the boys as “the same group of juveniles they had removed earlier in the day,” according to police.

When officers tried to eject the group, the teenagers responded by assaulting the officers and throwing rocks at them and their cars, shattering windows, according to the statement. One boy kicked “a police radio across the ground and then [discarded] it,” police said.