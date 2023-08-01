Hiring strong, but exodus of T employees thwarts beleaguered agency’s efforts

He said the agency is meeting its internal hiring goals — although he did not specify what those goals are — but attrition is “offsetting those metrics.”

Phil Eng , who began leading the MBTA in April said in an interview on WBUR the T is “hiring at a rate we’ve never hired before,” but is facing steep competition from the private sector, and seeing far too many employees exit the troubled agency.

The general manager of the MBTA said Tuesday the T is still struggling to retain employees, even as hiring hits a relative peak.

The T faced a 13 percent attrition rate throughout the fiscal year that ended in June, according to a presentation given during the agency’s July 13 board meeting. That includes about 280 workers retiring, but nearly 580 who left the agency for other reasons.

Advertisement

The MBTA hired 117 workers per month between the start of January and July 16, up from an average of 69 workers per month in 2022 and 27 per month in 2021, according to Joe Pesaturo, an agency spokesperson.

“We have made great strides in terms of the hiring,” Eng said on WBUR’s “Radio Boston”, and the agency is now focused on “making sure the employees that come on board know there’s a career at the T, and a long career, and it can be rewarding.”

He cited new bonuses, the T’s fleet of HR on-the-go vehicles, and a new deal with the Boston Carmen’s Union to change the number of hours new bus drivers can work as proof of momentum.

Limited staffing means more safety issues, reduced bus service and increased service interruptions system-wide, and stalled progress on fixing speed restrictions, according to reports by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation in April and the Federal Transit Administration last year.

Advertisement

After nearly four months on the job, Eng said the work that still needs to be done “is not necessarily surprising,” but is “widespread across the system” following years of disinvestment.

“We have a very good picture of the situation across the whole system,” Eng said. “Where the challenge comes in is the workforce availability and the ability to schedule that work in a manner that allows us to still run service.”

He said the T is prioritizing projects designed to improve rider safety, citing the recent closure of the Green Line’s B Branch, which followed a derailment near the Packard’s Corner stop in June.

That branch reopened over the weekend, although riders could be forgiven for not noticing faster speeds. The curve of the tracks near Packard’s Corner mean trains are still capped at around 6 miles per hour, Eng said, but the new rails will help minimize the risk of future accidents.

“That wasn’t necessarily about making the trip much faster, but that was about ensuring safety sooner,” Eng said.

Host Tiziana Dearing tried to bring listeners closer to Eng the person over the course of the roughly 30-minute interview.

The new general manager said he has spent the last four months getting to know Boston, and its brewery scene, with includes a taproom across the street from his new home near Lechmere Station.

“That’s why the T is so essential, not only for people going to work, but to be able to take advantage of what the city has,” Eng said. “The culture, the diversity, the restaurants, and even breweries.”

Advertisement

He hedged when asked what his favorite kind of beer was, but said “I love a lager.”

The job has kept him too busy to see either of the blockbusters of the moment, Barbie or Oppenheimer, but the general manager said he was likely to start with the former, even if just because “my daughters want to see it.”

Eng said he has always loved transportation, and he recalled his favorite train trip: at 12 years old, a ride to see the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. He took the Long Island Railroad, an agency he would later lead.

Dearing asked Eng when he expected that the majority of his time would be spent focusing on the agency’s future, not just putting out today’s — literal and figurative — fires.

Eng said giving a timeframe would be “inappropriate right now,” but stressed that the MBTA needs to remain ahead on maintenance and avoid becoming complacent.

“It’s always continuous improvement, regardless of the day when the system is running more safely, more reliably. You can’t let go of that gas pedal,” Eng said. “If we’re running a safe and reliable system, actually those other projects are easier to deliver.”

Eng said he always prefers to take the T over driving when possible. Tuesday morning, he took the B Branch of the Green Line to WBUR’s Studio Two, where the interview was taped. He said his trip was smooth, with “no delays, no issues.”

Advertisement

But it was a different story on the line just a few hours earlier, when passengers were cleared from an inbound B Branch train around 8:55 a.m.

A T employee, who did not give his name, said the subway was “backed up” as he ushered riders off the train and onto the Boston University East platform. Around 70 people filled the stop.

Among them, Lori Chibnik, a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital, who said she has grown used to issues with the T cutting into her workday. Chibnik said she has lived in Boston for more than a decade and the trains seem worse than ever these days.

“I don’t know that I would have stayed in Boston after graduating if I thought that this was a daily thing,” she said. “I just, thankfully, have a position where no one’s going to yell at me [if I’m late]. I’ve Zoomed in from the T before.”

The next train was bound for Government Center, Chibnick’s destination, but it terminated abruptly at Park Street Station.

She shook her head, stepped onto the platform, and was waiting for what would be the third B Branch train she rode that morning.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.