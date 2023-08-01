Judge rejects gag order in Karen Read case

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her car and leaving him unconscious in a snowbank during a blizzard last year. Her attorneys have asserted O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of a Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer after Read dropped him off there.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone on Monday rejected a motion by prosecutors seeking a gag order in the case of Karen Read, who is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge, saying that statements made by Read’s attorneys may be “inflammatory” but are unlikely to sway proceedings.

Advertisement

The case has generated a wave of local and national media attention, including an interview Read gave to NBC’s “Dateline” that aired on the TODAY show last week, in which she said she had assumed O’Keefe went inside the home after she drove away.

Last week, prosecutors sought an order from Cannone to block Read and her attorneys from making public statements outside of court, claiming the defense was using a “trial by media strategy.” Cannone said in her ruling Monday that the argument did not justify a gag order but cautioned defense attorneys to mind the rules.

“Although it is true that the statements by defendant’s counsel cited by the Commonwealth are arguably inflammatory and appear to have fueled much of the publicity in this case, the Court does not find, at this time, that there is a substantial likelihood that the statements will materially prejudice the proceedings,” Cannone’s order said.

“The statements at issue can generally be characterized as responses to the accusations against the defendant and as pertaining to the theory of her defense,” the order said. “They are therefore permitted under the rules.”

Cannone said the likelihood that the defense’s statements could prejudice the proceedings is “minimized by the face that no trial date has been scheduled.” She said neither the defense nor prosecution should interpret the decision as precluding a future order prohibiting attorneys from making public statements.

Advertisement

Defense attorney David R. Yannetti last week criticized the state’s motion for a gag order, saying prosecutors did not object to statements made by officials accusing Read of murder.

Cannone said statements made by law enforcement do not give the defense “carte blanch to speak with the media” and noted that the defense’s statements “at times arguably crossed the line of permissibility.”

“Going forward, defense counsel should ensure that their statements are limited in conformity with the rules,” she wrote.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. Authorities allege that after arguing with O’Keefe, Read made a three-point turn to leave the home, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and left him there.

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Read discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank during a blizzard. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Read’s attorneys say O’Keefe was beaten in the home of Boston police Sergeant Brian Albert, and that Albert’s family dog, a German shepherd, scratched O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has dismissed that claim as baseless.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.