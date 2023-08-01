Election authorities to consider Boston councilor Kendra Lara’s residency Tuesday

The Boston Ballot Law Commission will hold a 9 a.m. meeting to hear four objections to Lara’s election eligibility at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston’s West End. At the meeting, those who are challenging Lara’s residency, or their attorneys, can present evidence and testify under oath, as can Lara, or her representative.

Officials on Tuesday are slated to consider legal objections challenging whether Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara , who is already under fire for criminal charges connected to a Jamaica Plain car crash , lives in her council district as she vies for a second term on the city’s legislative body.

Judge Roberto Ronquillo Jr., who is chief justice of the Boston Municipal Court and a member of the Boston Ballot Law Commission, will preside over the hearing. According to a meeting notice, the commission may render a decision on the objections on Tuesday.

Lara has said emphatically that she does live in District 6, which includes Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, and those who filed complaints challenging her residency did not immediately provide evidence to the city that she does not.

Council candidates must live in the districts they seek to represent for one year before the general election; district councilors must live in the districts they represent.

Secretary of State William Galvin recently told the Globe the burden would be on the person or people challenging Lara’s residency to demonstrate that she does not live where she says. Lara would also have the opportunity to demonstrate that she does live there, he said.

“The definition of ‘domicile’ in Massachusetts is pretty liberal,” said Galvin, who said residency challenges are not uncommon for state legislative candidates. “You have to have some connection to the place where you claim you’re living. ... You don’t have to live there every single day of the year, you don’t have to be there every single day of the year, but you do have to demonstrate ... some physical presence.”

The city received challenges to Lara’s residency from Rasheed Walters, Anthony Strong, Kerry Castor, Jeanne Black, and Stephen Morris, who filed his challenge after the deadline and therefore his objection will not be considered by the commission.

Walters, who has contributed to The Boston Herald, was one of the plaintiffs challenging the city over its new political map in long-running federal litigation over redistricting. Another challenge came from Anthony Strong and an email address affiliated with the “Boston Accountability Network,” which both match names of vocal Twitter accounts critical of Lara, Mayor Michelle Wu, and other progressives.

In a separate legal case, Lara, 33, is facing nine charges in connection with a June crash where authorities allege she slammed an unregistered and uninsured car into a Jamaica Plain home while speeding with a revoked license. The next court date in the case, which has cast her reelection chances into doubt, is a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 16.

Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.