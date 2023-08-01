Indictment alleges Donald Trump told Mike Pence: ‘You’re too honest’

The indictment, the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024, follows a long-running federal investigation into schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and keep him in office despite a decisive loss to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump was charged Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a frantic but ultimately failed endeavor that culminated in the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol.

August 1, 2023

Trump sells T-shirts to commemorate his latest indictment — 6:54 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

Always the salesman, Trump quickly tried to seize on his latest indictment to boost fundraising for his 2024 campaign, offering a “limited edition” T-shirt for a contribution of $47.

”Because, Friend, during these dark times, YOU are President Trump’s courage, his hope, and the source of his unwavering resolve to SAVE our country,” he said in a fundraising email Tuesday. “And what better way to show that YOU stood by the President’s side through *EVERY* phony indictment than your very own Limited-Edition ‘I STAND WITH TRUMP’ T-Shirt.”

The shirt is stamped with Tuesday’s date. The $47 contribution request appears to be a reference to the fact he would become the 47th president if he wins the 2024 election.

Plenty of people told Trump he was making false claims, indictment says — 6:51 p.m.

By Lissandra Villa Huerta, Globe Staff

It’s been well established by now that Trump repeatedly made false statements about the 2020 presidential election and cast doubt on its legitimacy. The indictment document lists examples of Trump’s various falsehoods, including claims that large numbers of ballots had been cast by ineligible voters and statements that voting machines had been rigged on behalf of Biden.

“These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false,” the indictment states, going on to note that Trump should have known because he was “notified repeatedly that his claims were untrue.” The indictment includes a lengthy list of people who told Trump he was lying, including Vice President Pence, senior leaders at the DOJ, senior white House attorneys, and senior staffers on his campaign team.

The indictment also pointed to courts that “rejected every outcome-determinative post-election lawsuit” Trump filed, giving him “real-time notice that his allegations were meritless.”

Fake elector recruitment was attempt to obstruct the vote, prosecutors allege — 6:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Federal prosecutors allege that the efforts by Trump and his allies to recruit fake electors after his loss in the 2020 presidential election attempted “to obstruct the electoral vote through deceit of state officials.”

In the indictment filed Tuesday, prosecutors said Trump and his unnamed co-conspirators knowingly made false claims of election fraud to convince officials in seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — to submit fraudulent slates of electors.

Electors are people appointed by state parties to certify the winner of the popular vote in their state.

Prosecutors said that after Trump’s attempts to deceive state officials “met with repeated failure,” he began in early December 2020 to “marshal individuals who would have served” as his electors in those states and to send false certifications stating that they were legitimate presidential electors.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the day that the legitimate electors met in all 50 states, prosecutors said Trump and an unnamed co-conspirator directed “sham proceedings” of fraudulent electors in the seven targeted states.

The indictment alleges that some fake electors were tricked and falsely led to believe that their votes would be used only if Trump was successful in his legal challenges in their state. It also alleges that Trump attempted to use the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations” and send a letter to certain states that falsely claimed investigators had identified concerns about the election.

As Trump is indicted, the Bidens are watching ‘Oppenheimer’ — 6:42 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As news of this latest Trump indictment burns up the airwaves and internet, President Biden is away from D.C. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are vacationing in Delaware, and after an early dinner at a seafood restaurant, they are watching “Oppenheimer” at the movies Tuesday evening, the presidential pool reports.

How far were Trump’s coconspirators willing to go? — 6:39 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Many of the indictment’s alleged facts may seem familiar to readers, as they rehash events that were featured in news articles, the Jan. 6 congressional committee’s hearings, or both. One newly-revealed moment that’s striking: an alleged Trump coconspirator who worked at the Justice Department, likely former acting assistant attorney general Jeff Clark, indicating the plot to stay in power could go into dangerous territory.

When the deputy White House counsel told this coconspirator – who is unnamed in the indictment – that there had been no election fraud and Trump staying in office would cause “riots in every major city,” the coconspirator said, “that’s why there’s an Insurrection Act,” according to prosecutors. The Insurrection Act allows a president to call and use the military against Americans.

These are the four charges Trump is facing — 6:38 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman and Peter Bailey-Wells, Globe Staff

Trump is facing four charges in connection with his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. They are:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights (the right to vote and have it count)

Trump allegedly told Mike Pence: ‘You’re too honest’ — 6:35 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As prosecutors seek to establish in the indictment that Trump not only spread false information about the election, but knew that it was false, Mike Pence has a starring role. Trump’s former vice president, who is now running against him for president, took notes of meetings that he turned over to prosecutors, the indictment says.

In a key moment, the allegations say, days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Pence told Trump he did not believe he could constitutionally reject votes during the certification of the election. “You’re too honest,” Trump allegedly said in return.

Judge in case has experience with Jan. 6 cases — 6:32 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s new case against Trump has been assigned to D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney has delivered some of the toughest sentences in cases prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters.

What is — and isn’t — charged in the indictment: — 6:27 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

The indictment Tuesday may be perhaps the most-anticipated against Trump so far, related to the events of the insurrection that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, during which a mob of violent Trump supporters attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and keep Trump in power.

But the charges laid out against Trump notably leave out anything related to inciting the mob to violence. Instead, prosecutors lay out four charges related to Trump allegedly trying to overturn the election, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to “corruptly obstruct and impede” an official proceeding, and a conspiracy to violate the right to vote and have it counted.

Six unnamed coconspirators listed in indictment — 6:21 p.m.

By Lissandra Villa Huerta, Globe Staff

Listed in the indictment are six unnamed co-conspirators, who prosecutors said Trump enlisted to “overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.”

According to the indictment, four of them are attorneys, including one “who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies” that Trump’s campaign legal team wouldn’t. Another attorney tried to put in place a strategy involving Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election.

And the fourth masterminded a plan to submit “fraudulent slates of presidential electors” to try to stop the presidential election certification from happening.

Another co-conspirator is a DOJ official who tried to use the agency as a tool to “open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.” And the sixth is a political consultant, who the indictment says also worked on trying to place fraudulent slates of presidential electors to interfere with the 2020 election.

Special counsel Jack Smith says Jan. 6 attack on was fueled by ‘lies by the defendant’ — 6:15 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said on Tuesday that the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was “fueled by lies, lies by the defendant.”

“I encourage everyone to read it in full,” Smith said, calling the Jan. 6 insurrection “an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.”

Special counsel Jack Smith spoke to members of the media at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C, on Tuesday. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Smith called the law enforcement officials who defended the US Capitol on that day “heroes,” “patriots,” and “the very best of us.”

Smith said he would seek a “speedy trial” so the evidence could be tested in court.

Trump lied even after being warned by top officials, indictment says — 6:08 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Trump repeatedly lied about the election even after being warned off his false statements by top government officials, according to the indictment filed against him Tuesday.

Prosecutors cited an example in Georgia, where Trump claimed more than 10,000 dead people voted in four days after that state’s top elections official told him that was not true. Trump lost Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Republican contended that there were 205,000 more votes than voters in Pennsylvania after his own acting attorney general told him that was not true. He alleged more than 30,000 noncitizens voted in Arizona even though his own campaign manager said that was false.

Trump’s Republican rivals weigh in — 6:03 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Trump is an active candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and as news broke of his third indictment, rival candidates started to weigh in. But as has been common, few criticized Trump, focusing instead on the prosecutors.

In a tweet, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the “weaponization of government” and said it would be “unfair” for Trump to stand trial in D.C., due to “swamp mentality.”

Will Hurd, a late entrant into the race who has been far behind in polling. “Let me be crystal clear: Trump’s presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills,” Hurd said. “His denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he’s unfit for office.”

Officer who faced Jan. 6 mob reacts to Trump indictment — 6:02 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

As news broke that Trump is being indicted for his actions attempting to overturn the 2020 election and leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a Capitol Police officer who has been outspoken about the trauma from fighting the violent mob that day weighed in.

“937 days and counting... An indictment is only a mile marker along the highway to justice and accountability,” Harry Dunn tweeted. Dunn has called previously for Trump to be held accountable for the mob that stormed the Capitol trying to stop election certification that day.

Trump campaign calls latest indictment part of ‘witch hunt’ — 5:58 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Trump’s campaign issued a statement calling the third indictment of the former president “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter” in what the campaign characterized as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

In a lengthy statement issued as the indictment was released Tuesday, Trump’s campaign complained about the timing, asking why it had taken prosecutors two-and-a-half years to bring the charges, in the middle the campaign and as Republicans ramp up their investigations into President Joe Biden.

“The answer is, election interference!” the statement said.

The campaign stated that “President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”

Special counsel Jack Smith is set to speak soon. Watch it live. — 5:50 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the Justice Department’s investigation, is set to speak Tuesday night.

Trump charged on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud — 5:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Trump has been charged by the Justice Department on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment filed Tuesday night is the third criminal case filed against the former president and current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential race.

The 45-page indictment said Trump after his 2020 loss was “determined to remain in power” and perpetrated conspiracies that targeted a “bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump indicted in federal investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election — 5:35 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment focuses on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden. It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The criminal case comes as Trump leads the field of Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It centers on the turbulent two months between Trump’s November 2020 election loss and the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Trump denies doing anything wrong.

Shortly before the indictment was unsealed, Trump accused Smith’s team of trying to interfere with the election with what he called “yet another Fake Indictment.”

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?” he asked on his Truth Social site. “Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

Read the full story.