R.I. secretary of state calls for automatic state elections board review if fraud suspected

And it comes one day after Ken Newman, a member of the Jamestown Board of Canvassers, called for the Board of Elections to investigate all nomination papers submitted in the First Congressional District race and to implement practices to check for fraud in the future.

His announcement comes amid a criminal investigation into nomination papers submitted on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Democratic candidate for the First Congressional District.

PROVIDENCE — Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore on Tuesday said he will push for legislation requiring an automatic review by the state Board of Elections if local election officials suspect forgery or other fraud on nomination papers.

“The findings in recent weeks demonstrate that signature review processes for ballot qualification are working as intended,” Amore said. “I want to thank the local boards of canvassers and their staff for their diligence throughout this process. Because of the strength of our systems at both the local and state level, I am confident in the integrity of our elections.”

But, Amore said, “The ongoing conversations around this issue make it clear that improvements are needed in order to ensure voter confidence in the process.”

So, he said that during the 2024 legislative session, his office will advocate for legislation requiring the Board of Elections to implement an automatic review process if local cities and towns suspect forgery or other intentional misrepresentations on nomination papers. The process must include the referral of the suspect nomination papers or signatures to the Board of Elections for review, plus a notification procedure through which the Board of Elections can alert other cities and towns of a potential issue, he said.

The Board of Elections has said that under state law, the verification of candidate nomination papers is conducted by local boards of canvassers.

But John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, and others have said the Board of Elections has the power to review signatures submitted to any and all boards of canvassers, even without a complaint, because the state board has clear statutory oversight powers over local election officials.

Amore, a former Democratic state representative from East Providence, agreed that the Board of Elections already has the power to conduct an independent signature review. But, he said, “The codification of a strong, standardized process to address challenges or suspected issues as they arise would leave no question that the Board of Elections is authorized to act in such a situation.”

He noted that during the last legislative session, he pushed for an earlier primary date because he was concerned about a disputed primary impacting the state’s ability to get general election ballots out on time.

“Over the past two weeks, we have seen how the ballot qualification process can also threaten our compliance with the deadline to issue mail ballots to military and overseas voters under federal law,” Amore said. “Therefore, my office will continue to advocate to hold the primary at an earlier date, but also to extend the timeframe to collect, review, and challenge signatures.”

On July 17, the Jamestown Board of Canvassers asked the police to investigate a nomination sheet containing 17 signatures that Newman said included the names of dead people in addition to people who are alive but who say they never signed the document. Within days, the Newport Canvassing Authority and the East Providence Canvassing Authority asked the police to probe signatures submitted for Matos.

On July 21, the Board of Elections voted to refer all of Matos’ nomination papers to the attorney general’s office for investigation, but it said Matos had more than enough valid signatures to appear on the Sept. 5 Democratic primary ballot. The board did not take up a challenge filed by the campaign of another Democratic congressional candidate, Don Carlson, because neither Carlson nor his campaign manager attended the hearing.

Matos has said she was the victim a vendor hired by her campaign — Harmony Solutions — that had “engaged in a widespread and outrageous attempt to defraud my campaign, the people of Rhode Island, and the democratic process.” A lawyer for the owner of Harmony Solutions, Holly McClaren, has said she “did not forge” names on those nomination papers.

The Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the agenda includes a closed-door executive session “to discuss and review the status of an investigation pertaining to nomination papers submitted on behalf of US Congressional candidate Sabina Matos.”

