Middlebury College offers $10k pay-to-delay proposal as enrollment surges

Vermont’s Middlebury College, struggling with an enrollment boom, is offering $10,000 to upperclassmen to delay their education to ease overcrowding.

The unusual pay-to-delay offer comes as the small liberal arts school is about to burst at the seams. The college typically has 2,500 to 2,600 students, but enrollment this fall could be upward of 2,845, a spokesperson said.

The surge is caused by the return of students who took time off during the pandemic, not the incoming freshman class numbering 600, Smita Ruzicka, vice president for student affairs, and Michelle McCauley, interim vice president, wrote in an announcement on Monday.