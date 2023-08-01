Hillary Clinton to present civil rights activist Hazel Dukes with NAACP’s highest honor

“I’ve submitted many names, so never in my wildest dreams would I think I’d be receiving the Spingarn Medal,” Dukes said.

For all of her accolades, the NAACP is honoring Dukes at this year’s annual convention in Boston and presenting her with the organization’s highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, which has been awarded to one person annually since 1914. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to present Dukes with the medal.

Hazel Nell Dukes has shattered glass ceilings. She was the first Black woman to desegregate an all-white apartment complex. The first Black person to work at the District Attorney’s Office for Nassau County, New York. The NAACP’s second woman president.

Advertisement

For Dukes, 91, receiving the award does not mean slowing down, especially in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to reverse abortion rights and affirmative action, and as states restrict Black history lessons in classrooms.

“We can’t just sit back, wring your hands, and go, ‘Oh, woe is me,’” Dukes told the Globe. “This is so terrible that you have to be in it to win it.”

Born in 1932 in Montgomery, Ala., Dukes experienced “abysmal” education with secondhand textbooks with missing pages and the n-word scrawled throughout. Her parents, a Pullman porter who organized for better working conditions and a dutiful homemaker, taught her to push through the hatred and use education as a pathway towards a better life.

“I grew up in a family that loved education, that viewed it as the way to combat racism and poverty,” she said.

Dukes’ passion for education led her to an organization that would define her career. When studying to become an educator at Alabama State Teachers College in 1949 (now Alabama State University), the NAACP’s political action director visited and stressed the importance of civic engagement.

Advertisement

“’You’re born into politics, and you die in politics,’” she recalled him saying. A public servant issues your birth and death certificate, he explained.

The young college student laughed at his metaphor, but when reflecting on his words later with a friend, Dukes felt their true weight.

“We began to think about all the things that happen to us, water bills, light bills, college tuition,” Dukes said. “Policies and legislation control your life.”

In her early 20s, she moved with her family to New York and studied business administration at Nassau Community College. She later graduated with a bachelor’s from Adelphi University in 1978, and received an honorary doctorate from CUNY School of Law-Queens College in 1990.

A calculated test of New York’s racist housing system propelled her into community activism. In the late ‘50s, Dukes was denied residency at Roslyn Gardens apartment complex in Roslyn Heights, a predominantly white affluent section of Long Island. When Marge Rogatz, a white community activist, and another white friend applied for the same apartments, they were approved.

After confronting the complex with their evidence, Dukes became Roslyn Gardens’ first Black resident. And this past March, that street where she once lived was renamed “Dr. Hazel Dukes Way.”

She’s worked in the public sector for much of her career, focusing on lifting up low-income families, according to an online biography. She worked as a community organizer for the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, Inc., ironing out schooling and care schedules as well as transportation for families in need. She participated in the Nassau County Consumer Division and State of New York Mortgage Agency, advocating for resources for the state’s most vulnerable residents. After 25 years at the New York City Off-Track Betting Corporation, she was appointed president in 1990.

Advertisement

Dukes has also gotten involved in the political arena. According to the biography, she’s worked in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Head Start family development program, and became the first Black vice chair of Nassau County’s Democratic Committee. Dukes served on the Democratic National Committee during the Ford, Carter, and Reagan administrations, from 1976 to 1982.

Dukes also made a name for herself as an unflinching critic of policy, pulling no punches when critiquing the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations for what she perceived as rolling back the civil rights movement’s gains.

Then Dukes took on the male-dominated NAACP, throwing her hat in many races to lead the esteemed organization. She was first elected president of the New York State Conference in 1977. Charlotte M. Nelson, a program coordinator for Northeastern University’s School of Law and friend of Dukes, recalled at the ‘82 convention in Boston when Dukes ran against a “gentleman from Boston” for New England’s seat on the NAACP national board.

Dukes defeated her opponent on his own home turf, “and she’s been winning ever since,” Nelson said.

“I’ve never seen a person that is so dedicated to her beliefs, with her strength, with her courage,” Nelson said.

Advertisement

In 1989, Dukes was elected NAACP president, succeeding the association’s first woman president, Enolia McMillan. She lost reelection in 1992. Then in 1997, Dukes pleaded guilty to stealing $13,000 from an employee at the off-track betting organization, where she had previously served as president.

She was removed from the NAACP’s national board of directors shortly after, but won election in 1999 for New York State Conference president. Now, she works to pass the baton to the next generation of association leadership as conference president, and runs Hazel N. Dukes & Associates Consultant Firm, which focuses on public policy, health, and diversity.

Karen Boykin-Towns, a vice chairman on the NAACP’s national board of directors, first met Dukes when the longtime activist challenged her and a group of younger members to revive the Brooklyn NAACP chapter in 2005.

Women have always been the NAACP’s backbone, Boykin-Towns said, but the fearless leadership of people like Dukes motivates other Black women “to be strong in our space.”

“When you see women like Hazel Dukes, it helps you throw your shoulders back, straighten your spine up a bit more, and speak up,” Boykin-Towns said.

Myles Hollingsworth works with Dukes regularly as president of the NAACP New York State Conference’s Youth and College Division. He’s learned from her grace, gravitas, and especially discipline. But he’s also experienced Dukes’ tender moments.

“Having access to her is one thing, but having love from her is a different thing,” Hollingsworth said.

Advertisement

Dukes has raised generations of changemakers, now fanned out around the world.

“When I look and see those young people now who’s making contributions, it warms my heart,” Dukes said.

Though based in New York, Dukes has seen Boston at its best and worst. But the fact that Boston has had a Black mayor and Asian mayor in recent years make Dukes optimistic about the city’s future.

“Boston has made some progress, but it still has more to make,” she said.

On the national front, Dukes has less confidence. She believes the recent SCOTUS rulings are unraveling the progress civil rights leaders have worked hard for in the past decades, especially in regards to affirmative action.

It’s why she stays involved.

“I’m going to still work until the last breath to make sure that we really make democracy work,” Dukes added.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.