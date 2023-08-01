New ads in N.H. knock both Biden and Trump External Inbox

One of the 30-second spots features a tattered American flag fluttering in the wind, with a deep and somber voiceover: “America. We’ve been tested before. But this feels different. Prices are soaring, families struggling, our nation torn apart.”

The digital advertisements, which include short commercials on video streaming services, are part of a four-state $1 million ad buy by Americans for Prosperity Action, a group that has signaled plans to endorse someone other than Trump for the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.

Those who use the internet in New Hampshire will begin seeing a new political ad campaign Tuesday with messages opposing both President Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The ad then shows black-and-white images of Biden, then Trump, and criticizes both.

”With Biden in charge, hope has turned to doubt. But if Trump is the nominee, he will lose again,” the voiceover adds, emphasizing the word “will.”

The ad blames Trump for Republicans’ recent electoral losses in the House and Senate and warned that such losses could happen all over again: “Trump could mean losing more than just an election.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Greg Moore, state director for AFP New Hampshire, said Granite State voters have been saying they want a choice other than Biden and Trump, who are two of the nation’s most unpopular politicians.

“Americans are ready to turn the page and looking for someone they can vote for and not to be forced to vote against a candidate they can’t stand,” he said. “We’re working to give them that choice and these ads are part of that effort.”

The group said it will spend $140,000 of the ad buy to target New Hampshire voters. The rest will be spent in Iowa, South Carolina, and Nevada.

This new campaign adds to AFP Action’s earlier advertising efforts this year, which include digital spots and print mailers in New Hampshire. The group has also sent workers out to knock doors in New Hampshire to collect insights into the issues that Republican voters say they care about most.

Advertisement

With New Hampshire’s presidential primary less than six months away, it remains unclear when AFP Action could pick a presidential candidate to support in the GOP contest.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.