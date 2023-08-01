Suspect due in court in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old in Hyde Park

Joseph turned himself in to authorities Monday and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court. It wasn’t clear if he’d retained a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Olguens Joseph had been sought on an arrest warrant charging him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and operation of an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle stemming from the death of Ivan Pierre , officials said.

A man is slated for arraignment Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy on the night of July 18 in Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at a National Night Out event in Hyde Park on Monday, Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said members of the public helped investigators identify Joseph as the person allegedly behind the wheel during the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden echoed Cox’s comments, saying the arrest comes as a result “of tremendous community collaboration.”

Hayden plans to attend Joseph’s arraignment, his office said Tuesday morning.

Previously, police had released a video of the car that allegedly struck and killed the child. The nine-second video shows the vehicle running a stop sign at the corner of Wood Avenue and Safford Street in the moments before Ivan was killed near his family’s home.

The intersection is less than 500 feet from the house.

The child’s uncle, Heroldy Limage, said after the crash that the family had been gathered on the porch looking at Ivan’s mother’s new car. Ivan walked away, unbeknownst to the family, and was hit shortly after.

“I think that’s when my nephew snuck out,” Limage said. “Nobody really saw what he did. And next thing, there was an impact everyone heard outside.”

The family rushed to the street and saw Ivan in the road, the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

Advertisement

“It was him lying there on the street, barely moving,” Limage said through tears.

An off-duty firefighter jumped in to assist, and emergency responders took Ivan to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Limage said his nephew was always joyful.

“You walk through the doors and he’s jumping and laughing,” he said.

When his sister returned from the hospital after the crash, Limage was there waiting. He said he “grabbed her and gave her a hug.”

“No words needed to be said,” he said.

Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long had said at the crash scene the driver “did not stop and fled the area” after hitting the boy.

“Obviously, this is an extremely tragic situation this evening,” Long said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this child, this child’s family, and this community that unfortunately has experienced this traumatic event.”

An obituary for Ivan said he was born in Boston in September 2018.

The notice, posted to the Dolan Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website, said Ivan is survived by “his mom and dad Ruthchelle Limage and Vladmir Pierre; sisters Nitchrhode and Avaleenah,” and many other relatives both in the United States and Haiti.

Material from prior Globe stories was used. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.