Video shows a Boston Police officer being launched from the long slide at City Hall Plaza. He was ‘hurt’ but is fine.

In the video clip , which was filmed by someone standing at the bottom of what’s been called an “impressive” slide, a banging sound can be heard inside the tube, as if a body is being flung around at high speeds. Suddenly, a police officer in a yellow vest emerges from its opening — airborne and flat on his face and stomach — before clattering against its side and then skidding to a stop on the rubber material at ground level.

But, as evidenced by a video shared widely online this week, it can be a bit of a wild ride for full-sized adults. And that includes those in uniform.

The new, giant metal slide on City Hall Plaza is a hit with local kids, who climb three levels of obstacles in order to descend down its steep, twisty tube.

A narrow black object and set of handcuffs seem to come free from his uniform and bounce on the ground behind him.

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed millions of times on TikTok. It quickly spread to other social media sites as well, with people commenting on the way the officer was ejected from the tube.

“I’ve watched this 300x already,” one person said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Boston Police spokesperson said the department is aware of the video, and that the officer who was launched from the slide sustained minor injuries after going down it.

“He was hurt and used his own personal medical insurance to be treated,” Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. “He lost no time and has returned to work.”

When asked if the incident is being investigated, Boyle said “I don’t believe so.”

It was not immediately clear who took the original video shared on TikTok, as different versions have surfaced online.

One version posted by a TikTok user at around midnight Tuesday, which featured text using slang for a police officer and a cry-laughing face emoji, had been viewed more than 10 million times.

Another version, without the slang or emoji, also garnered attention on X, after it was posted Tuesday by Ryan Whitney, an NHL commentator and host of the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast.

In a follow-up tweet, however, Whitney said he deleted “what I think is one of the funniest videos of all time” because he “was begged to take it down.”

From the time it was first unveiled on City Hall Plaza in November, the gargantuan piece of playground equipment has been turning heads. The news site Universal Hub even bestowed it the unique title of possibly being “the longest slide in the city.”

The slide is the centerpiece of the updated playground, part of a $95 million makeover of the public expanse in Government Center. The renovated space has been described by city officials as having a “kinder brutalist” style.

This was not the first time an adult who has opted to ride the slide has been hurt while doing so. Although there are signs indicating that the slide “is not intended for adult use,” and should only be used by children aged between five and 12 years old, several other video clips posted online show people being tossed around after descending into the large metal tube.

One woman posted a clip of her misadventure on the slide, followed up with video of the large welt she sustained on her forehead.

Another woman posted a clip of herself being launched out of the bottom of the slide and remarking, “How does a child go down that?”









Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him @SpencerBuell.