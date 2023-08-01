Virginia man charged in fatal shooting in Roxbury

He was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court on Aug. 23, prosecutors said in a statement.

Riccardy Romain, 51, of Chesterfield, was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

A Virginia man was charged Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a man in Roxbury on Sunday evening, according to Boston police and prosecutors.

Romain allegedly shot Jackson Beausejour, 33, of Mattapan, in the neck near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 7:45 p.m., according to Boston police.

Advertisement

Beausejour was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting was captured on video by a witness, who showed it to police officers who responded to the scene, prosecutors said.

From the video, police identified a pickup truck with a U-Haul trailer attached to it and later spotted the vehicle less than half a mile from the scene, Hayden’s office said.

Police found Romain and a juvenile in the vehicle, Hayden’s office said. The juvenile has not been charged as of Tuesday night, the office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-4470. Information can be shared anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).









Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.