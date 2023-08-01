Westborough firefighters assist with delivery of baby boy on Mass. Turnpike

A healthy baby boy was delivered on the Mass. Turnpike Sunday night with assistance from the Westborough Fire Department, officials said.
The mother was heading on the Pike eastbound at Interstate 495 to the hospital when the boy was born just after 6 p.m.Both mom and baby are doing well, the fire department said in a Tweet Sunday night after the delivery.
