Westborough firefighters assist with delivery of baby boy on Mass. Turnpike

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 1, 2023, 32 minutes ago

A healthy baby boy was delivered on the Mass. Turnpike Sunday night with assistance from the Westborough Fire Department, officials said.

The mother was heading on the Pike eastbound at Interstate 495 to the hospital when the boy was born just after 6 p.m.Both mom and baby are doing well, the fire department said in a Tweet Sunday night after the delivery.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

