What are your odds of winning the $1.1b Mega Millions jackpot? Mega-small.

The odds are about 1 in 302 million, said Tim Chartier, a professor of math and computer science at Davidson University. That’s the equivalent of someone picking one of the seconds that has ticked past over the past 9.5 years and asking you to guess which one, Chartier said. It’s also the equivalent of flipping a coin and getting 28 heads in a row, he said.

An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Tuesday night. But your chances of winning it are mega-small.

You are almost 300 times more likely to get hit by lightning in your lifetime than picking the winning numbers, Chartier said. A host of other absurdly unlikely things — getting killed by an asteroid, for example — are also more likely.

Buying a lottery ticket provides the “joy of dreaming” of untold riches, Chartier said. Even if a dream is almost surely all it will be.

“If you have the money to do that, it can be a lot of fun, but be careful of spending too much money,” he said.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again. It is now the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history, and Tuesday’s drawing at 11 p.m. will be the 30th since someone last won the grand prize.

The chances of winning smaller prizes in Mega Millions, ranging from $1 million to just $2 are significantly better than the odds of winning the jackpot.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A single winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $550.2 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each.

