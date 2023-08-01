‘If only I was an armchair!’ Loss of non-emergency services for disabled people leaves many trapped in their homes.

Ambulance companies that once carried people up and down stairs to medical appointments largely discontinued the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not resumed. And the patchwork of subsidized and commercial transportation options for people in wheelchairs typically do not help lift or carry patients over house stairs, either.

But Wilson is a 72-year-old woman who depends on a wheelchair to get around, and she is trapped. There is no elevator in her building and finding an affordable, accessible home — she is fairly new to the ranks of the disabled — is challenging.

The way Margery Wilson figures it, if she were a piece of furniture, she would have no problem getting up and down the stairs from her fourth-floor Cambridge condo, because lots of companies would be willing to move her.

Exactly how many people in Massachusetts are in this precarious situation is not clear, but advocates and ambulance company executives suspect it could be thousands.

“There are a lot of problems you aren’t aware of when you can walk,” said Wilson, who was able to get around on a deteriorating hip with a walker before the pandemic.

She had been scheduled for hip replacement surgery in 2020, but it was canceled when everything shut down. And without physical therapy, Wilson’s mobility went south. Except for emergency surgery for a blocked intestine a year ago — an ambulance crew ferried her out then — Wilson has missed every medical appointment since.

“If only I was an armchair,” she said.

Wilson’s predicament is an all-too-familiar one for Diane LeBlanc, a community resource specialist at Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health system. LeBlanc spends her days trying to help patients find transportation to and from medical care.

“I have many stories of people not being able to get to medical appointments due to a few stairs being the barrier,” she said.

Before the pandemic, it was fairly routine for ambulance crews to ferry patients in and out of their homes to medical appointments, but it was pricey, LeBlanc said. Private insurance often would not cover it, deeming it nonessential, so patients who could afford it would pay privately, typically $300, one way.

“Now, even if patients can pay out of pocket, I just can’t get an ambulance company to do that at all,” LeBlanc said.

Many ambulance companies gradually stopped accepting these non-emergency patients as severe staff shortages during the pandemic left the companies scrambling to cover emergency calls.

“If I have the resources available, I will entertain it, but I have to staff my 911 commitments first,” said Dennis Cataldo, president of Cataldo Ambulance, one of the busiest ambulance companies in Eastern Massachusetts.

At Brewster Ambulance, Chris DiBona, the company’s chief clinical officer, said staffing shortages, combined with too many patients not paying their bill when insurance denied the expense, forced the company to stop accepting these private-pay ambulance requests about a year ago.

”If insurance isn’t covering it, we can’t just absorb this service for free,” he said.

Medicare rules allow for “limited, medically necessary, non-emergency ambulance transportation” with a written order from a patient’s doctor. But LeBlanc, the Mass General Brigham community resource specialist, said she rarely sees Medicare cover such services.

With private insurance, there appears to be a gray area about whether policies cover this service, and LeBlanc has found that few do. However, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans said in a statement that ambulance transportation is available for “members with medical conditions that would prevent safe transportation by other means.”

Even with public transportation options designed for people in wheelchairs, there is often a considerable gap. Companies will provide door-to-door service, but define that as a person’s outside front door — not the steps leading to it, or to the sidewalk. The MBTA’s paratransit service, the RIDE, specifically prohibits its vendors from allowing drivers to “lift or carry the customer.”

And ride services known as MART and GATRA, provided through the state’s MassHealth program for lower-income people, “does not include support within the home,” according to the Executive Office of Health & Human Services. In a statement, the agency said assistance with stairs for wheelchair patients is “offered when possible, but there is a struggle to find vendors with the capacity to provide this service.”

Jeanne Cericola Yeremian, a 77-year-old Everett woman who has multiple medical problems and is largely bedbound, said that before the pandemic, she could navigate stairs with help from family and friends. But her health has since declined. Earlier in the pandemic, she said drivers through MassHealth’s MART service used to carry her up and down the seven steps from her two-family home to the front porch for medical appointments.

Not anymore.

“I got a list of 10 companies from MassHealth, and I called them all and none of them did it,” she said. She also asked each of the 10 companies to recommend others, and struck out there as well.

Yeremian desperately needed to get to a doctor in early July and finally hired a private medical transport company, putting the $700 charge on her credit card.

“But now,” she said, “I’m worried about paying the credit card.”

Federal laws require public buildings and transportation to be accessible, but those rules don’t apply to private homes.

Yeremian’s plight is not unusual, said Colin Killick, executive director of the Disability Policy Consortium, an advocacy organization.

“A lot of people lost access to physical therapy during the pandemic, so a lot of people suffered declining mobility during that period,” Killick said. “Not all have bounced back.”

Wilson, the Cambridge woman with a bad hip who is trapped in her apartment, could wallpaper a room of her home with the responses she’s received from state and city agencies, as well as private companies, all suggesting she call someone else for help.

She is exploring selling her condo to find a wheelchair-accessible home in the area. But she bought it through a Cambridge assistance program three decades ago that limits how much it can be resold for, and Wilson is struggling to find comparable housing she can afford.

“I don’t feel sorry or anything,” she said.

“My life is good,” she added, noting that she works from home translating foreign film subtitles, a job she finds fulfilling. “But, being stranded has made me aware of this reality of isolation hundreds [and perhaps thousands] of Massachusetts residents experience.”

