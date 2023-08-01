Five ways this Trump indictment is different

But while this may seem like a reoccurring theme for Trump, the nature of the new charges and public awareness of the basic facts point to a different case from the previous ones.

Tuesday’s charges against Donald Trump are the latest in a string of indictments of the former president and the current Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Jack Smith, the federal special prosecutor assigned to investigate any wrongdoing by the former president in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, charged Trump with four felony counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It is the third time since April that Trump has been charged with a crime. That’s not even counting a civil suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll that Trump lost in May. In that case, a jury found Trump liable for sex abuse and defamation, and awarded Carroll $5 million.

But these new charges are different. Here are five reasons why.

1. The indictment is not a historical first anymore

Trump’s previous indictments and arrests loomed so large because of their unprecedented nature.

In that first indictment in April, newscasters broke into regularly scheduled programming to proclaim it was the first time a former president had been charged with a crime. Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to hide hush money to conceal an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In June, news organizations led with a story about Trump being the first former president to appear in federal court. In that case, Trump faces charges he mishandled classified information. In the charging documents, we learned Trump had allegedly stored the documents in bathrooms and ballrooms inside his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

What happened Tuesday is no longer unprecedented. The former president is being indicted — once again.

2. Logistics and theater accompanied the previous cases

Would there be a motorcade to a courthouse? A mug shot and fingerprints? Would Trump pose for pictures with court staff and would he say anything beyond “not guilty” to a judge? Would there be protests outside the courthouse?

The unprecedented nature of the prior indictments spurred widespread speculation and interest about the surrounding events. After wall-to-wall coverage, we got answers about those appearances, which were largely peaceful affairs.

With this indictment, the third time Trump will surrender to arrest, the surprise is gone. One can expect a similar process, and it will likely be less interesting.

However, while these charges lack the same intrigue, they may be much more politically explosive.

The hush money charges were largely about the 2016 campaign. The charges involving classified documents might be the result of pure Trump hubris, but so far it’s unclear how the country may have been harmed.

By contrast, many Americans have a much more visceral reaction to the efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack, something we saw unfold on TV in real time. And unlike the previous indictments, these latest charges — connected to Trump’s alleged efforts to reject the results of a democratic election — are more politically relevant in the 2024 presidential campaign.

3. People have already been convicted on the same charges

One important distinction with the new charges is that juries have already found people guilty of crimes connected to the attacks on the Capitol.

In May, the Justice Department said more than 1,000 people had been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack.

Granted, nearly all did something Trump did not do: Enter the Capitol Building that day. However, prosecutors in this case against Trump are suggesting that his supporters wouldn’t have entered the Capitol had Trump not rallied them. So precedents for convictions may have already been established in this case, while there are few for Trump’s previous indictments.

4. There is little chance this case will be resolved before the primary season is over

Some of the previous charges still could, in theory, be resolved in court before many Republican primary voters cast their ballots. Trump legal victories could actually make him seem like a stronger candidate to some voters.

However, a trial date in the classified documents matter has been set for May 2024, likely after Republicans have decided on a nominee. A trial in connection with this latest indictment would likely come even later, potentially even stretching into a general election race.

5. America basically knows the facts

The new charges come after extensive news coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and after a high-profile, months-long Congressional commission that examined the events that led up to that day — including Trump’s involvement.

So, while prosecutors this time around probably have some new facts, much of the story has been known for some time.

Most Americans have made up their minds about Trump, the events of that day, and the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attacks. Nothing in these charges will likely change their views now.

Going forward, a verdict will be up to a jury with real power to hold Trump to account – just like the other juries.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.