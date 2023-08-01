Undoing the damage of 20th-century road-building

Cities across the United States still bear the scars of short-sighted transportation policies of the postwar era, when urban neighborhoods were bulldozed to make way for interstate highways.

Often routed through predominantly Black areas, those highways gutted whole communities, uprooted businesses, and left a toxic legacy of air pollution caused by vehicle exhaust.

Syracuse, N.Y. Baltimore. Providence. Although a few cities (including Boston) successfully resisted the worst of the midcentury building spree, dozens more experienced destruction of residential areas for the highway system.

On arterial roads, too, for decades we’ve plowed big lanes of asphalt through communities, often with little to no thought of the people who then have to walk, bike, or drive across them.

A new report from the Smart Growth America, “Divided by Design,” calls for major public investment to reconnect neighborhoods splintered by roads, building on the $4 billion Congress has already set aside for that purpose.

Interstate 81 slices through this predominantly African American community of Victorian-style homes in the south side of Syracuse, N.Y. (Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu) Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

But another key argument of the report, says Beth Osborne, the group’s vice president for transportation, is that state road-building agencies need to stop making the problem worse — by adopting new ways to judge the value of road proposals based on their whole impact on everyone, not just how a new road or travel lane may affects the speeds of drivers.

“While we’re trying to get our arms around the need,” to reconnect communities, she said, “we are at the same time spending billions of dollars creating more division.”

I talked to Osborne about the group’s report. Her answers have been condensed for clarity.

The Biden administration has made some money available for reconnecting communities split by roads. How’s it going, so far?

I see a lot of hope. There are a lot of cities that are extremely interested. There were 369 applications.

But at the same time, as you point out in the report, we’re still building damaging roads. What’s the biggest change that state transportation departments need to make to avoid making the problem worse?

[In the review of road projects] we need to replace our speed-based measures with actual accurate access-to-jobs-and-necessities measures. This has been done in Virginia now for 8 years. With the help of cloud computing, you don’t need a supercomputer to look at the time it takes every potential trip in a census block. In the ‘50s we didn’t have tools to measure anything so complex, but now we do. If we would utilize that approach, then if you were a wealthy driver in a car, of if you were a lower-income 13 year old on a bike, the value of your trip becomes equal and we can see if we’re sacrificing one for the other.

You point out that even for drivers, it doesn’t make sense to evaluate road projects just based on travel speed, since what matters is total trip time. If you drive a little faster on that one road, but the existence of that road causes more traffic on the rest of the route, you’re not coming out ahead. What else do states fail to take into account when they analyze road plans?

They don’t look at pedestrians or at transit trips — whether we’ve made it harder for transit to stay on schedule. We haven’t looked at biking. We are extremely myopic in the way we look at projects. We don’t count nondrivers at all.

Mostly it’s state governments that make the call on whether to build some big new road. What can individual cities and towns do?

From the city perspective, they really need to take a look at land use. They need to understand that when they support development policies that spread out development and put development far away, they create an automatic inequity. The further you put people from necessities, the more you create the circumstances that make people demand wide roads.

I imagine the counterargument to this is — it’s a social good to have roads, and they have to go somewhere. How do you balance the needs of localities against the broad public need for infrastructure?

We have created the sense that the choice is between highly damaging, high-speed roadways that create massive damage or nothing at all. That shows a smallness of vision, of how to serve the complex needs of our communities. I believe we can do better than that, raise our sophistication to a level that we can create a benefit without being highly disruptive.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.