First Amendment aside, are we to be no match for the speed of lies?

Re “Courts must not misread the First Amendment in a way that threatens democracy”: Your July 20 editorial states, “It is undisputed that even false information is protected by the First Amendment.” True as it may be, it raises the question: Should it be?

While the origins of “A lie gets halfway around the world before truth gets its boots on” may be disputed, the meaning of the oft-used phrase is widely acknowledged. The rampant use of falsehoods and half-truths to make one’s point has long been with us. Whether it be Virgil or C.H. Spurgeon who first spoke to the speed of lies, neither they nor the framers of our Constitution ever contemplated a lie literally going around the world in an instant.