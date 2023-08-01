Pockets of vaccine vulnerability threaten Mass. public health

Re “Vaccine religious exemption at issue: Parents on both sides bring concerns” (Metro, July 27): While Massachusetts may have one of the best vaccination rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public listings of individual Massachusetts school immunization rates paint a different picture. Just as with real estate, location matters in vaccine protection.

A previous Globe article (“Lawmakers debate religious exemptions,” Metro, July 23) reported, “In Suffolk County, just 0.2 percent of kindergartners have an exemption and no documented vaccinations in the 2022-2023 school year.” A quick search of measles-mumps-rubella vaccination levels shows that in the 83 Suffolk County kindergartens submitting reports, 40 of them reported rates under the 95 percent immunization threshold required to effectively prevent a measles outbreak. One individual carrying measles, a highly contagious virus, to a school with rates below the so-called network immunity threshold could set off a communitywide outbreak. If more than a few cases appear, the community’s overall immunity will have been lost, as shown in the University of Pittsburgh evidence-based simulations of measles spread.