Alyssa Thomas has fifth triple-double of the season as Sun defeat Lynx in WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the shorthanded Minnesota Lynx, 79-69, Tuesday night.

It was Thomas’s ninth career triple-double. Thomas, who also had a triple-double in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season. She also has more triple-doubles this season than any other WNBA player has in her career.

Tyasha Harris added 17 points off the bench for Connecticut (19-7). Tiffany Hayes had 16 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 15 on 7-of-19 shooting.