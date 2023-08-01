Cape Cod Baseball League once again hit by curveballs thrown by USA Baseball

Each summer, USA Baseball fields a Collegiate National Team comprised of many players Cape League teams have already signed to summer contracts. When USA Baseball announces its invites, Cape League managers are left scrambling to retool their rosters.

There is an ongoing power struggle between the Cape League and USA Baseball, the sport’s national governing body.

The Cape Cod Baseball League has earned the distinction of being the nation’s premier collegiate summer league, but it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to get the most talented college prospects to travel across the canal to spend their summers playing in the 10-team wooden-bat league.

Advertisement

“USA Baseball has all of the power and we’re just secondary,” said Cotuit manager Mike Roberts. “The process is what it is. They get the selection of guys and very few come back and play in the Cape after USA. If you have a USA guy on your roster, you’re probably never going to see them.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Roberts witnessed the battle for ballplayers as head coach at the University of North Carolina from 1978 until 1998, and once he returned to the Cape in 2000 to manage Wareham — a team he managed in 1984 — before Cotuit hired him in 2004.

He also watched his son, Brian, a former All-Star second baseman who played for the Orioles and Yankees, suit up for the USA CNT in the summer of 1997 after his freshman season at North Carolina. The next summer, he opted to play on the Cape for Chatham.

“To me, you have to look at USA 20 years ago, plus what it is now,” Roberts said. “Twenty years ago, it was playing the Cuban National Team. You were playing big-league competition. You’re no longer playing big-league competition.

“This is the best amateur competition in the world, right here.”

Advertisement

The makeup of the USA CNT has evolved over the years. In June 1975, the team played Japan seven times in an eight-day span. A similar model was followed until the mid-’80s when USA began playing in the World Cup. In 1987, the USA CNT played in a Red, White & Blue Tour, then fielded a team to play in the Pan American Games in August and the Intercontinental Cup in October.

The Red, White & Blue Tour continued throug the early 2000s. Regardless of the format, USA Baseball has never struggled to field teams of college stars destined for the big leagues, including Frank Thomas, Tino Martinez, Dustin Pedroia, and Jason Varitek.

Dustin Pedroia is one of several big leaguers who played for the USA Collegiate National Team. John Tlumacki

Although top prospects have turned down the opportunity to play for the USA CNT, the most famous example is former Red Sox reliever Andrew Miller, who opted to return to Chatham after Baseball America named him the Cape’s top Major League prospect following a dominant 2004 summer after his freshman year at North Carolina.

“I don’t think I technically got an invite the second summer [in 2005], I just told them I wasn’t going,” Miller said.

The retired lefty said his decision to return to Chatham wasn’t particularly difficult. After not being invited to the USA CNT in 2004 and having such an enjoyable experience pitching on the Cape, Miller knew that he could rejoin Chatham and bolster his draft stock with another successful summer.

“One of my concerns was going to Team USA and getting put in the bullpen and throwing three or four innings in Taiwan or wherever they played,” Miller said. “I’m sure the experience would’ve been great, but my goal for that summer was to solidify my draft stock and who I was as a pitcher.

Advertisement

Andrew Miller opted to play on the Cape in 2005 instead of joining Team USA. Darren Calabrese

“Not to trash other towns, but I feel like I ended up in the best town in Chatham with the best host family and the best coach. I fell in love with it. I pitched well and had a great time — it was as good of a college summer as anyone could have.”

The USA CNT routinely left the country up until 2019. When the pandemic limited traveling, USA Baseball launched a Stars vs. Stripes Series that featured prospects playing against each other.

“We couldn’t do an international tour, so we played each other,” USA CNT general manager Eric Campbell said. “We brought it back in ‘22 as a trial vehicle, and then as we looked at ‘23 we decided we’re going to keep the Stars vs. Stripes model at least for 2023.”

The issue with building two teams is it increased the number of prospects who were invited by USA. This summer, 56 players were invited, with the final roster being trimmed to 26. They went on to play against Chinese Taipei and Japan in friendly series.

“Obviously it’s a great accomplishment for the kids getting to represent your country,” said Scott Landers, manager of Bourne. “If it didn’t affect us, the more the better. I don’t know if it’s the right thing for all those guys for summer ball to get better. It hurts us as a league, for sure. We had six guys on Team USA, and we’re not going to get them.”

Advertisement

While most of the USA CNT cuts decided to shut down for the remainder of summer, a small number who appeared in the Stars vs. Stripes Series have come to the Cape.

“It was a really fun experience,” said Austin Gordon, a righthanded pitcher for Brewster from Clemson University. “I got to share that with my [Clemson] teammate Cam Cannarella and we had a really good week at the trials, things just didn’t go our way.

“But the experience was one of a kind. I don’t think I’ll ever experience anything like that, being around guys from all over the country competing for our country — it was a pretty cool thing.”

Clemson's Austin Gordon (right) made his way to the Cape after playing for the USA CNT. Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Ethan Anderson, a switch-hitting catcher/first baseman from the University of Virginia, said he wanted to honor his commitment to Harwich and experience the Cape League firsthand.

“It’s another thing to say, ‘Hey, I went to the Cape and got to experience it,’ ” Anderson said. “I don’t know if this is my last time playing summer ball or not.”

In addition to the increased list of invites, the biggest gripe Cape League managers have with USA Baseball is when the rosters are announced.

“We’ve literally had guys on their way up here that called to say they’ve been selected by USA. That’s how late it is,” said Tom Holliday, who resigned as Chatham’s manager on July 11 for health reasons.

Advertisement

Campbell didn’t dispute that the selection committee, which is made up of college coaches and former players, moves slowly.

“We take baby steps,” he said. “I agree with that.”

Although Holliday said USA Baseball recommended players not return to the Cape at the completion of the CNT circuit, Campbell said he encourages players to do both.

“I think players make a huge mistake by not doing both, and I tell them that,” Campbell said. “Their coaches don’t always think that’s my place to tell them that, but that’s my opinion and I’m going to tell players that when they come through our program.”

Andrew Lang, the Cape League’s first-year president, said the pool of players being selected by USA shouldn’t surprise Cape League managers.

“There are some surprises here and there, but I want the Cape League to go after the best college baseball players in the country,” Lang said. “That means you’re going to be going after some of the same players that USA is going after. As long as you understand that going into it, you can prepare for it.”

Cape League president Andrew Lang hopes the Stars vs. Stripes Series can be held on the Cape in the future. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Lang’s dream is to have USA Baseball hold its Stars vs. Stripes Series on the Cape, with Cape League players making up one of the two teams.

“At least then it gets everybody up to the Cape to experience it and we have a much better chance of getting a kid to come back to the Cape after USA,” he said. “If they don’t come up and they don’t play in the different stadiums and see the environment and how great it is, then they’re never going to come up. If we could get them up here, then maybe they’d make that decision.”

Lang said the Cape League and USA Baseball work in the same universe and must figure out a way to work together.

That’s all the Cape managers want.

“Why can’t there be a truce?” Holliday asked. “This is about player development. This isn’t about the ego of saying ‘my situation is more important than yours.’ This isn’t about USA Baseball is more important than Cape Cod. There needs to be a summit. It needs to be ‘Let’s get together and let’s talk about this and let’s do it for the kids.’ And that’s nowhere in sight.”