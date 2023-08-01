Celtics waive forward Justin Champagnie

The 22-year-old wing appeared in six games for the Celtics during the regular season and playoffs last season, tallying 7 points on 3-for-16 shooting, along with three rebounds and two assists. He averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Celtics’ Las Vegas summer league squad last month.

Champagnie signed a two-year contract in April, and $50,000 of his minimum-salary deal would have become guaranteed if he was not waived by Tuesday.

With training camp set to begin in about two months, the Celtics now have two open roster spots as well as one two-way contract opening. Center Luke Kornet is also on a non-guaranteed deal.

Last month, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens hinted that he was not finished tinkering with the roster.

“I think we’ll try to add, obviously, a little bit,” Stevens said. “I’d like to get a little more depth, maybe on the wing, and then also maybe with a [power forward/small forward] type. I feel pretty good about our bigs.”

