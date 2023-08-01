Eduardo Rodriguez blocks trade from Tigers to Dodgers — and a 2018 Red Sox reunion

“We reached an agreement that he was not comfortable with,” Harris said.

Harris confirmed the team had an agreement on a trade with Los Angeles and also confirmed that Rodriguez exercised his no-trade clause before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

DETROIT — Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to veto a deal to the Dodgers on Tuesday and instead remain with Detroit, general manager Scott Harris said.

Rodriguez’s contract includes a provision that allows him to block trades to 10 teams in every season. Had he gone to Los Angeles, he would have once again played with Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Joe Kelly, and Ryan Brasier, who were all his teammates on the Red Sox’ 2018 World Series champions.

“To have a chance to come to a team with guys that he’s familiar with, on a team that’s playing for a championship, it’s surprising,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Rodriguez, 30, can opt out of his $77 million, five-year contract after the season and become a free agent, or he can choose to play out the deal that pays him $18 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025, and $15 million in 2026.

“We’re excited to get Eduardo back,” Harris said. “He sent a very strong message that he likes it here.”

Detroit was unable to deal Rodriguez despite his 6-5 record with a 2.95 ERA this season, and a career record of 75-49, in large part because of his contract.

“His performance is a fit for every team in baseball,” Harris said. “However, there were contractual headwinds that influenced his market.”

Rodriguez has bounced back this season after going 5-5 in just 17 starts last year, his first in Detroit after cashing in on his strong run with the Boston Red Sox.

In June of last year, the Tigers placed Rodriguez on the restricted list after he informed them that he would not rejoin the team because of personal matters. He returned later in the year and has been one of top pitchers for the rebuilding franchise this season.

“We thought we would be very desirable, but obviously for family reasons we never got a chance to talk to Eduardo, but we talked to his agent numerous times,” Dodgers president of basketball operations Andrew Friedman said. “Obviously, we would have loved for him to join what we have going here, but it’s hard for us to argue with family reasons.”

Detroit did get a significant deal done before the deadline, sending righthander Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The Tigers added Philadelphia’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The Phillies signed Lee out of Taiwan in 2021.

The 20-year-old second baseman has hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for High A Jersey Shore this season.

“We like Lee’s bat a great deal,” said Phillies team president Dave Dombrowski, a former Tigers general manager. “Maybe he’ll go over to third base, but he can really hit. He’s a good, young player. It’s not something we wanted to do, but sometimes you have give to get.”

Detroit did finalize one deal with the Dodgers, acquiring minor league infielder Eddys Leonard for cash. Leonard, who was hitting .254 in Double A, was assigned to Triple A Toledo.