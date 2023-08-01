False fire alarm blares for several minutes at Women’s World Cup match between Portugal and US

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A fire alarm sounded for several minutes early in the second half of the United States match against Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. It was eventually declared a false alarm in a public address announcement at Eden Park.

A minute or two into the second half of what was a 0-0 tie, the fire alarm sounded and an announcement blared, “Attention, attention, the fire alarms are sounding.” The alarm stopped just as the stadium clock hit 50 minutes into the game.