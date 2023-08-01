Kenley Jansen finds motivation in words from Red Sox brass

The moves — or lack thereof — are a reflection of the team, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The Sox were 56-50 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Mariners, just 2½ games out of the third wild-card spot. While Bloom believes his group is a playoff team, he was direct in how he views his club, and how that played into his decision-making.

Other than a trade for infielder Luis Urias from the Brewers in exchange for minor league righthander Bradley Blalock, the Sox played it safe, not buying or selling or even playing the middle.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox have made it beyond the Aug. 1 trade deadline. And on the other side of the angst that comes with this time of the year is a Red Sox team that looks effectively the same.

“We’re underdogs this year, right now, where we are in the playoff odds,” Bloom said via Zoom Tuesday afternoon. “We just tried to stay true to that.”

When asked to elaborate on why he views his team as an underdog, Bloom pointed out the odds of his club making the playoffs. According to Fangraphs, the Red Sox have a 24.6 percent chance of making the playoffs as of Tuesday.

“Just look at the odds,” said Bloom. “I mean, we know what the odds are. We don’t have a playoff spot right. We’re not sitting in a playoff spot. I think there is probably as much belief in that clubhouse, as, as I’ve seen in this clubhouse in a long time, since we were going through the playoffs in 2021.

“But we know we have work to do. It’s going to be all in front of us. We’re going to have to play well. We’re going to get there, if we get there, by just doing the things that got us to this point. Keeping one foot in front of the other and not worrying about distractions, just worrying about what we need to do.”

Closer Kenley Jansen’s reaction to that?

“That’s motivation to me, if you want to put us as an underdog or you put us that we’re not gonna make the playoffs. Stuff like that always fuels me, and I want that to fuel all these other guys in here and be hungry about it and prove everyone wrong. To me, my whole life, I proved everybody wrong. So I want every single guy in this clubhouse, in this locker, to feel the same way.”

Bloom did note that he believes his club is a playoff group. He is elated by the development of his young group of players, saying that he feels this is something the club can build on.

Jansen, however, is used to the big splash at the deadline coming from the Dodgers, an approach Bloom hasn’t really tapped into yet.

“It’s different with different organizations,” said Jansen. “Some teams are going to be more aggressive than the other. I can’t speak for [Bloom]. He knows what he’s doing. This team is good, man. We have to keep believing.”

Paxton, Duvall staying put

James Paxton and Adam Duvall were linked to many teams leading up to the deadline, but still ended up dressing for the Sox’ game Tuesday night in Seattle.

It helped that both were free agents at the end of the season, making it easier for the Sox to part ways with the duo, if they wished.

Various teams, including the Rangers, were interested in Paxton, and Duvall had a list of suitors, too. Paxton has bounced back from injury, leading the Red Sox’ pitching staff this season, tallying 3.34 ERA in 13 starts.

Duvall missed a chunk of the season with a fractured wrist, but has proven himself to still be a quality ballplayer with power that could help a contender.

Both knew trades were a possibility, but were glad to remain with the Red Sox.

“I’m really happy to still be here and fighting with this team,” said Paxton.

“I guess it’s comforting knowing that I’ll be here the rest of the year and get to finish this thing out with the guys,” said Duvall.

When asked about the team not making significant adds, Paxton said that wasn’t his right to have a reaction.

“That’s not my job,” he said. “‘We’re happy with the guys we got in this room, and we’re confident in what we can accomplish. We think we can get this team to the postseason.”

Positive outing for Sale

Chris Sale (shoulder) didn’t allow a run in two-plus scoreless innings for the Worcester in Syracuse. He allowed just one hit, walking a pair, and striking out three on 40 pitches.

“I felt good,” Sale told reporters. “I had a couple of walks, but I felt as if I was missing small. I was mainly around the zone. I have some things to work on. but it was a good start to build off of.”

Sale’s next start is scheduled for Sunday.

Urias bound for Worcester

Urias has had a frustrating season thus far, hitting just .145/.299/.236 with a .535 OPS in 20 games. He injured his hamstring in the Brewers’ opener and didn’t return to game action until June 5. Upon his return, Urias continued to struggle and was optioned to Triple A June 29. The Sox optioned Urias to Triple A Worcester.

Nevertheless, Urias is still just 26 years old, has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent, and is a versatile infielder with the ability to play second, third, and shortstop.

And Urias has had success in the big leagues. In 2021, Urias played a huge role in the Brewers’ playoff run, batting .249/.345/.445 with a .789 OPS to go along with 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 150 games.

The Red Sox reinstated catcher Reese McGuire from the injured list. To make room, Jorge Alfaro was designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.