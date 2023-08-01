Linebacker Jahlani Tavai aiming to bring the hammer in a potential added role as a fullback

“It is what it is,” Tavai said of their zeal. “It’s football. It’s either [you’re] going to be the hammer or you can be the nail. Hopefully I’ll be the hammer when it comes to those guys.”

FOXBOROUGH — Jahlani Tavai knows that in football, you either get hit or do the hitting. As a veteran linebacker, he’s dished out his fair share of blows — now he’ll potentially get to do it at a new position. The Patriots lined up the 26-year-old at fullback Monday, a move that quickly got Tavai’s defensive teammates excited at the prospect to take him on.

The move to offense is emblematic of coach Bill Belichick’s trust in Tavai, the linebacker said. The Patriots are betting on him to maintain his defensive abilities — he started 12 games and tied for fifth on the team in tackles — while adding on the offensive responsibilities.

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, meeting with reporters after Tuesday's practice session, expressed his hope he and his younger brother, Justus, a 6-foot-3-inch, 290-pound defensive lineman, can stick together on New England's roster. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“When Jahlani came here, he knew a lot about our system from being in Detroit,” Belichick said. “He’s been a really solid player for us, both in the kicking game and defensively. He’s got a lot of versatility, good size, can play off the ball, play on the ball, play in the kicking game, smart, signal caller, can run the defense. He has a lot of value.”

Tavai could find himself charging into a defensive player with similarly long hair and a jersey featuring the last same name. His brother, Justus, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent. The younger Tavai, at 6-foot-3-inches, 290 pounds, is slightly bigger than his 6-2, 255-pound older brother.

“Oh that’d be a big collision,” Jahlani said.

His advice to his brother was simple: every time you take a rep in camp, treat it like your last and stay healthy. If Tavai’s younger brother sticks on the Patriots roster, the two would continue a tradition of playing together that began in Pop Warner and continued through high school at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and college at Hawaii.

Tavai noted that New England could be an ideal landing spot for him and his brother because of the team’s history with brothers (Devin and Jason McCourty, and Dan and Rob Gronkowski).

“It feels like a dream,” Tavai said. “Right now I’m just enjoying every day, I get to come out here, walk on the field and share the same field with him.”

Opportunity knocks at TE

The top two tight ends on the Patriots roster — Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki — are entrenched in their roles. Behind them lies opportunity. Anthony Firkser, who’s entering his sixth NFL season, could grab that role in what would be a semi-homecoming.

While Firsker grew up in New Jersey, he played at Harvard from 2014-16 under coach Tim Murphy. The Crimson have had a history of strong tight ends — Firsker, Cameron Brate, and Ben Braunecker, all of whom have experienced NFL success, as has fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“He’s a smart kid, has some versatility,” Belichick said of Firkser. “He’s [shown] up positively in the opportunities that he’s had, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (above) was one of 12 players the team lauded for their offseason work, with coach Bill Belichick saying the third-year QB "had a good offseason, really good." Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Not a Big (Deal) Mac

A day after hinting at the possibility of a quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe during a radio interview, Belichick praised the former first-round pick out of Alabama but declined to officially name him the starter.

“Everybody is out here competing, all 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for is to go out and compete,” the coach said.

Belichick’s actions indicate Jones is the team’s starter. The third-year quarterback has taken all the first-team reps and performed well over recent practices. He was one of 12 players honored by the Patriots for their work in the offseason, with Belichick saying the third-year quarterback “had a good offseason, really good.”

Jones regressed from a solid rookie season in 2022, throwing just 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien to take over as offensive coordinator, a move Jones’ teammates believe has had a positive impact.

“Mac is out here balling, doing his thing,” said veteran defensive back Adrian Phillips.

No Longer Hurd

The Patriots placed wide receiver Jalen Hurd on the reserve/retired list, per the NFL transaction wire. Selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2019 draft, Hurd battled injuries throughout his career and he never took a regular-season snap with the 49ers, making three stints on the injured reserve in each of his first three seasons. He signed with New England July 25, but was absent from Tuesday’s practice.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots claimed wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off waivers. Pitts was waived by the Bears Monday. The University of Delaware product caught 57 passes for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last season with the Blue Hens.

Roll call

Guard Cole Strange, who left Monday’s practice with an apparent knee injury, did not participate Tuesday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown was limited and spent much of his time on the lower field. That combined with the continued absence of right guard Michael Onwenu, who is on the physically unable to perform list, left the Patriots offensive line depleted . . . Tight end Scotty Washington was also limited. Offensive lineman Chasen Hines, defensive back Brad Hawkins, wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, linebacker Terez Hall, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), and safety Cody Davis (PUP) all did not practice.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.