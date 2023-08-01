NFL expands personal conduct policy to include harsher penalty for sexual assault offenses

“Nothing in this provision precludes the Disciplinary Officer or Commissioner [ Roger Goodell ] from imposing a suspension without pay of six games or more, including an indefinite suspension, for other types of prohibited conduct. A second violation will result in banishment from the NFL,” the policy states.

A first violation of sexual assault “involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent or involving threats or coercion” will result in a suspension of six games without pay “with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors,” according to the policy which was obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The NFL has revised its personal conduct policy to expand the definition of sexual assault offenses that could result in a more severe penalty.

Advertisement

Adding the terminology “involving threats or coercion” and expanding possible aggravating factors to now include “a pattern of conduct” and “offenses that involve planning” comes one year after Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the personal conduct policy after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Watson was initially suspended six games by a disciplinary officer who pointed out limitations in the league’s policy. The NFL sought a minimum one-year suspension. A settlement was reached after the league appealed the initial ruling.

Broncos WR depth takes a hit

So much for the Denver Broncos’ enviable depth at the wide receiver position.

Losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury for a second consecutive season and KJ Hamler to yet another health setback has thinned the number of veteran targets at Russell Wilson’s disposal two weeks before they even play a preseason game.

Coach Sean Payton confirmed that Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in a noncontact drill a day earlier — and just two days shy of the one-year anniversary of his right ACL tear that sidelined him in 2022.

Advertisement

Hours after Patrick’s injury, Hamler was waived with a non-football injury designation after he was diagnosed with a heart condition while he was working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason.

The Broncos are confident Hamler can return in September after he’s fully recovered from pericarditis, a swelling and irritation of the thin saclike tissue surrounding the heart.

Hamler played in seven games last year and went on IR with a torn hamstring in December. He missed all but three games in 2021 with a torn ACL and a hip injury, both of which required surgery.

He was recovering from a torn chest muscle during an offseason workout when he felt chest pains in the weight room as he ramped up for training camp last month. He and his agent met with the Broncos on Monday and were told the team plans to re-sign him when he’s healthy.

Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson to sit Hall of Fame game

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Cleveland Browns, who will also keep QB Deshaun Watson out of the NFL’s first exhibition game of 2023.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland last season, will start against the Jets and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.

Jets coach Robert Saleh had already announced Rodgers wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear when Rodgers will make his debut in green and white.

Stefanski said he’s eager to see Mond, who is competing with Thompson-Robinson for a roster spot. It’s possible one of them winds up on the practice squad.

“Kellen’s done a great job,” Stefanski said. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”











