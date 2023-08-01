A recap of Chaim Bloom’s trade history

As the trade deadline has come and gone, here’s a look back at Bloom’s trade history.

The majority of those moves were minor roster shuffles. But about a third of them proved to be major.

Chaim Bloom was hired as chief baseball officer by the Red Sox after the 2019 season. Since then, he’s made 41 trades , 10 of which have come at or around MLB’s trade deadline.

Dec. 2, 2019

Red Sox acquire P Adenys Bautista

Cleveland acquires C Sandy Leon

Sandy Leon Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The first move Bloom made was acquiring minor leaguer Bautista for Leon. Leon was platooned with Christian Vazquez, and saved ninr runs above expected in 2018.

Bautista pitched at rookie-level and Single-A, and was released by the club in 2021.

Feb. 9, 2020

Red Sox acquire OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong

LA Dodgers acquire OF Mookie Betts, P David Price, cash

Mookie Betts John Tlumacki

Bloom’s first major taskd was to trade a home-grown MVP, receiving a package of three unproven players.

Verdugo has turned into a steady defensive presence in right field. Wong has been a steady presence behind the plate in 2023, and Downs was designated for assignment in 2022.

On the other hand, Betts remains a perennial MVP candidate, finishing runner-up in voting in 2020 and fifth in 2022. Betts is third in WAR in the NL this year (4.6).

Price never replicated his previous success while in Boston, and that continued with the Dodgers. He had a bullpen role during his two seasons in LA and is not pitching in 2023.

Aug. 22, 2020

Red Sox acquire P Nick Pivetta and P Connor Seabold

Philadelphia acquires P Brandon Workman, P Heath Hembree, cash

Nick Pivetta Winslow Townson/Getty

Pivetta shaped into a solid rotation piece during his first two full years in Boston. This year, after early struggles, Pivetta moved to the bullpen.

Seabold made his debut in 2021, with six starts across two seasons. He had an 11.29 ERA in 2022, and was released in January 2023.

For the Phillies, Workman was statistically one of the worst pitchers in baseball for Philadelphia in 2020 (2.462 WHIP). He eventually returned to the Red Sox in 2021, making 19 relief appearances with a 4.95 ERA before being released in July that year.

Hembree pitched his way to a 12.54 ERA with the Phillies in 2020, and left the team in the offseason.

Aug. 30, 2020

Red Sox acquire 3B Hudson Potts and OF Jeisson Rosario

San Diego acquires 1B Mitch Moreland

Mitch Moreland Omar Rawlings/Getty

Moreland was a fan-favorite during the 2018 World Series run, and was an All-Star that same year. He was hitting .328 with eight home runs at the time of the trade.

Moreland would hit just .203, good for a 25 OPS+ with the Padres, and left for Oakland during the offseason, where he played 81 games. Moreland announced his retirement in March after not playing in 2022.

Potts signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta after spending time in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, but has not yet reached the majors. Rosario is currently in the Yankees organization following a DFA by the Red Sox in March 2022.

Aug. 31, 2020

Red Sox acquire P Jacob Wallace and international draft bonus pool funds

Colorado acquires CF Kevin Pillar

Kevin Pillar Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

With the Red Sox in rebuild mode, it made the most sense to ship off anything of value to build up the prospect pool, this time acquiring minor league arm Jacob Wallace and international signing money.

Pillar, who had a 109 OPS+ before the trade, regressed slightly to a 103 OPS+ with the Rockies, and his new team missed the playoffs. He departed Colorado to sign with the Mets for 2022, and is currently playing for the Braves.

Wallace spent time with High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland before being traded in 2022.

Jan. 25, 2021

Red Sox acquire P Adam Ottavino and P Frank German

NY Yankees acquire player to be named later or cash

Adam Ottavino Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

In just the second trade between the perennial rivals in the 21st century, the Red Sox built up their bullpen with Ottavino, who was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2019. 2020 was a different story, as Ottavino notched a 5.89 ERA in 24 appearances for the Yankees, and found himself on the chopping block during the offseason.

Ottavino, a Northeastern alum, had a 4.21 ERA in 2021 with the Red Sox, but earned 11 saves and improved his game down the stretch to help the Red Sox reach the postseason and advance to the ALCS.

Ottavino signed with the New York Mets in 2022, and has been one of the best bullpen arms this year.

Feb. 10, 2021

Red Sox acquire RF Franchy Cordero, P Josh Winckowski, OF Freddy Valdez, P Grant Gambrell

Kansas City acquires LF Andrew Benintendi and cash

NY Mets acquire CF Khalil Lee

Josh Winckowski Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Selected seventh overall in 2015, Benintendi finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 for the Red Sox. He’s played for three teams since leaving, making an All-Star appearance with the Royals in 2022 and is with the White Sox for 2023. This year, he ranks among the worst hitters and fielders in MLB.

Cordero batted .204 during his two seasons with the Red Sox. He is currently with the Yankees in a bench role.

Winckowski has been one of the steadiest bullpen arms for the Red Sox in 2023, with a 160 ERA+ in 35 games.

The 21-year-old Valdez is still playing Rookie-level in the minors, and Gambrell has split time between Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville in 2023, with a 3.94 ERA across both leagues.

July 29, 2021

Red Sox acquire OF Kyle Schwarber

Washington acquires P Aldo Ramirez

Kyle Schwarber Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Schwarber quickly endeared himself to the Fenway Faithful, hitting seven home runs in 41 games after returning from injury in mid-August.

Schwarber would leave for Philadelphia during the 2021 offseason, where he ranks as one of baseball’s worst fielders. His batting numbers look like a big regression on the surface, but his metrics are in line with the rest of his career.

Ramirez has not pitched at any level of professional baseball since 2021, last appearing with Single-A Salem.

July 30, 2021

Red Sox acquire P Hansel Robles

Minnesota acquires P Alex Scherff

Hansel Robles Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Robles was shaky during his time in Boston, serving up a 4.76 xERA and 47.5 hard hit percentage. He was released by the Red Sox in July 2022, and is now with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

Scherff, a 2017 fifth-rounder, is still in the Twins organization with Double-A Wichita. He has a 3.12 ERA in 32 appearances.

July 30, 2021

Red Sox acquire P Austin Davis

Pittsburgh acquires 2B Michael Chavis

Michael Chavis Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chavis was a 2014 first-round selection, showing flashes of power (18 home runs after being called up in 2019), but struggled to make consistent contact and was batting .189 with a 43 OPS+ when traded.

Chavis is currently with Washington, having played 29 games for the Nationals in 2023. He ranked in the bottom one percent of players in 2022.

Davis struggled with the Sox, notching a 5.32 ERA across 69 appearances, and was designated for assignment in August 2022.

Dec. 1, 2021

Red Sox acquire OF Jackie Bradley Jr., SS David Hamilton, 3B Alex Binelas

Milwaukee acquires OF Hunter Renfroe

Hunter Renfroe John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bloom front office elected to send away Renfroe, who’d hit 31 home runs and had 96 RBIs in 2021. Bradley Jr. hit .210 in 91 games before being released.

Hamilton is currently with Triple A Worcester, but made his MLB debut earlier this year. His hitting needs improvement, but his sprint speed is a tool for the future (he stole two bases in 13 MLB games this year).

Binelas is playing in Double A with Portland this year, earning the promotion from High A Greenville in 2022.

Renfroe was traded to the Angels during the 2022 offseason, and has struggled this year with a 0.4 WAR in 95 games. His metrics place him as a slightly below-average hitter and fielder in 2023.

Aug. 1, 2022

Red Sox acquire OF Tommy Pham

Cincinnati acquires player to be named later or cash

Tommy Pham Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When he arrived, Pham was a decent contributor as the Sox made a push towards the playoffs that ultimately fell short. He was in the 93rd percentile for exit velocity in 2022.

Both sides declined a mutual option, and Pham signed with the Mets for 2023, where he’s been one of baseball’s best hitters.

Aug. 1, 2022

Red Sox acquire 2B Enmanuel Valdez and OF Wilyer Abreu

Houston acquires C Christian Vazquez

Christian Vazquez celebrated with Chris Sale after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series. Stan Grossfeld

Vazquez was Boston’s everyday catcher. He regressed slightly with Houston. Vazquez signed with the Twins for 2023, where he’s struggled, ranking near the bottom in almost every metric.

Valdez made his major league debut with the Sox in 2023. He struggled at the major league level, and was optioned back to Worcester in June, joining Abreu in Triple A.

Aug. 1, 2022

Red Sox acquire C Reese McGuire

Chicago White Sox acquire P Jake Diekman

Reese McGuire Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bloom found a replacement for Vazquez in McGuire, who played 36 games forthe Red Sox in 2022, and has played 40 games in 2023. McGuire has been one of baseball’s better pitch framers in 2023, ranking in the 77th percentile.

Diekman had 6.52 ERA (62 ERA+) with the White Sox. He was released in May, and signed with Tampa Bay, where he’s earned great metrics and a 2.14 ERA in 27 appearances.

Aug. 2, 2022

Red Sox acquire 1B Eric Hosmer, OF Corey Rosier, 2B Max Ferguson, and cash

San Diego acquires P Jay Groome

Eric Hosmer Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Groome was was drafted 12th overall in 2016 and was at one point the organization’s second-ranked prospect, but never developed the way he was projected Groome remains with the Padres organization at Triple A El Paso, where he has an 8.01 ERA in 20 starts.

Hosmer struggled with injury with the Red Sox, and played 14 games for in 2022. He was designated for assignment and released in December, and is currently a free agent after a stint with the Cubs earlier this year.

Rosier and Ferguson both remain in the Red Sox pipeline.

Jan. 30, 2023

Red Sox acquire P Richard Bleier

Miami acquires P Matt Barnes and cash

Richard Bleier Brandon Sloter/Associated Press

Barnes had the makings of Boston’s closer of the future in 2021, making an All-Star appearance that year with a 3.79 ERA and 24 saves. He was removed from the closer role in 2022, and had a perfectly average 100 ERA+ on the year.

Bleier, however, has also been average, with a 96 ERA+. He returned from injury in mid-July.

July 25, 2023

Red Sox acquire P Justin Hagenman and P Nick Robertson

LA Dodgers acquire SS Kiké Hernandez

Kiké Hernandez Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Fans will remember Hernandez for his 2021 postseason heroics, but he led all players in errors while with the Red Sox in 2023.

Hagenman has a 2.78 ERA in 25 appearances (five starts), and Robertson has a 2.54 ERA in 27 appearances, both in Triple-A.

July 27, 2023

Red Sox acquire P Mauricio Llovera

San Francisco acquires P Marques Johnson

Mauricio Llovera John Hefti/Associated Press

Llovera had a 1.69 ERA in five appearances with San Francisco this year. His fastball velocity also puts him in the 78th percentile. So far, he’s allowed one run in two appearances with the Red Sox, and he picked up the loss against his old team Sunday night.

Johnson had a 6.55 ERA in 28 appearances in High-A, with two saves.

Aug. 1, 2023

Red Sox acquire 2B/3B Luis Urías

Milwaukee acquires P Bradley Blalock

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Boston’s only move on deadline day was trading for Urías, who has struggled to a .145 average this year in just 20 games played. He’s shown upside previously with a WAR over 2 in his past two seasons, and is arbitration-eligible after this season.

Blalock has pitched with Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville this year, with a 2.19 ERA in 11 starts.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.