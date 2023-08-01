Red Sox acquire infielder Luis Urías, but otherwise do nothing at trade deadline

“We were on the phone near constantly today and through a lot of yesterday just looking at all sorts of possibilities,” said Bloom. “We really liked what we’re building . . . You’re seeing it more and more each night on the field — the core we’re building and what we’re building toward. So, understanding that we’re underdogs this year right now, where we are in the playoff odds, we just tried to stay true to that.

The Sox neither subtracted from a group that has fought to remain in contention nor added a prominent upgrade. Instead, their hopes of contending for a playoff spot — characterized as those of an “underdog” by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom — will fall chiefly on the continued development of an emerging young core and the return of several players from injuries.

As Major League Baseball’s 6 p.m. trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Red Sox made a minor move to add infielder Luis Urías from the Brewers, but otherwise stood pat.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“That could have meant going out and adding. It could have meant, if we’re able to go get a core player, guys leaving our club. But ultimately, at the end of the day, we didn’t match up on any of those things. We’re ready to roll with this group and we like where the arrow is pointing. Hopefully we can do some special things the rest of the way and certainly feel very confident that we’ll be able to continue building on this next year and beyond.”

Advertisement

In the days leading up to the deadline, the Red Sox were open-minded about a wide array of possibilities. Their preferred course was the addition of players — particularly starting pitchers — under multiple years of control who could join players such as Rafael Devers, Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Jarren Duran with several years of team control remaining. But they couldn’t find a match that would have preserved and upgraded that core.

Advertisement

“We would have been robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said Bloom.

The Sox were open to dealing “rental” players on expiring contracts such as James Paxton and Adam Duvall in order to add players with a chance to become part of the core for years to come.

With five outfielders (Duvall, Duran, Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder, and Alex Verdugo), the Sox were positioned to entertain trading Duvall, but elected to keep the righthanded power hitter.

While the Red Sox likewise gauged Paxton’s market, a deal involving the lefthander was complicated by the fact that he’s not only an important contributor to the Sox’ 2023 hopes but also can be offered a one-year qualifying offer by the Sox — but not by a team acquiring him in a trade.

If extended, the qualifying offer could keep Paxton in the Sox rotation in 2024 if he accepted or result in receiving a compensatory draft pick between the second and third rounds of next year’s draft if he declined and left as a free agent.

Given that possibility, and his importance to the aspirations to contend, the Sox would have required a considerable offer to convince them to part with Paxton. None materialized.

(The Dodgers, according to sources, checked in with the Sox about Paxton shortly before the deadline, but found the price exorbitant.)

Advertisement

The Sox have spent much of 2023 trying to escape .500. While it appeared they might be doing just that with a recent 16-5 stretch, they entered Tuesday having lost their last three against the Giants and Mariners.

While the Sox remained 2½ games behind the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot through the losing streak, they at the top of a growing group of teams on the outside looking in. The Sox entered Tuesday a half-game in front of the Angels and one ahead of the Yankees and Mariners. According to Fangraphs, the Sox have a 25 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

“We’re not sitting in a playoff spot,” said Bloom. “We know we’ve got work to do.”

The addition of Urías for 22-year-old righthander Bradley Blalock (6-1, 2.19 ERA, 28 percent strikeout rate between Single A Salem and High-A Greenville in his return from Tommy John surgery) represented a buy-low play by the Sox.

Urías, 26, struggled to a .146/.299/.236 line in 20 games with the Brewers this year, resulting in his demotion to Triple A, where he’s hitting .233/.345/.379. The Sox are hoping he can bounce back to the solid form he showed in the big leagues in 2021-22 (.244/.340/.426).

While the Sox worked at their roster margins, the divisional competitors and wild-card teams in front of them upgraded more decisively.

The Astros landed the biggest prize on the market, reacquiring Justin Verlander from the Mets. The Orioles added starter Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and reliever Shintaro Fujinami from the A’s. The Rays traded for Guardians starter Aaron Civale. And in separate trades, the Blue Jays added closer Jordan Hicks and shortstop Paul DeJong from the Cardinals, moves necessitated by injuries to Jordan Romano and Bo Bichette.

Advertisement

The Sox made a move one week before the deadline, trading Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers for righthanded relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman, both of whom were assigned to Triple A Worcester.

The Sox do have a number of reinforcements nearing returns from the injured list, starting with Trevor Story as soon as this weekend, with Chris Sale potentially to follow by the end of next week. Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are progressing toward rehab assignments.

With 56 games to go, the Sox will hope that those internal reinforcements are enough to help them run down at least one of the teams in front of them.

“I think we’ve come pretty far from where we were early in the season, but there’s more work to do,” said Bloom. “We can’t sit here and feel like just because we believe we can be a playoff team that it’s going to happen. We need to continue to put in the work. We need to continue to get better.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.