The Red Sox’ Chaim Bloom showed at the trade deadline that he doesn’t believe in his own team

(Sorry, bringing on Luis Urias, a 26-year-old Triple A utility infielder who batted .145 for the Brewers this year does not count.)

In the end, Chaim Bloom decided this team is not worth an additional investment. He did not listen to Rafael Devers, Alex Cora, or a sizable segment of Red Sox Nation calling for reinforcements at the trade deadline. After weeks of debate about “buy or sell,” we got a still life painting of a bowl of oranges.

Do you believe in this surprising Sox team that has played the best ball in the majors since June 30?

Swell.

The baseball boss of the Red Sox does not. He’s all about the future, which he assures us is going to be “awesome.” He is about Baseball America’s top farm system rankings. He is about value and driving the Sox payroll deeper down into the big middle while MLB’s diluted/expanded playoff system provides an annual illusion of contention.

And that will have to be enough.

“We didn’t find any matches,” Bloom said via Zoom Tuesday during the dinner hour.

“We’re underdogs this year,” he added. " . . . But we really like what we’re building . . . We think we have a lot of talent in our farm system.”

Any wonder Chaim’s teams traditionally tank in August?

In three seasons under Bloom, the Sox are 33-50 in August. Sox players, it would seem, respond accordingly when the front office tells them it’s not worth investing in a ball club striving for the third wild card, a.k.a. the sixth-best record in the American League.

The Sox were 2½ games out of the phony wild-card race going into Tuesday’s late game in Seattle.

Just about all of Boston’s wild-card competition got better in the days and hours leading up to the deadline. The Blue Jays picked up closer Jordan Hicks and shortstop Paul DeJong. The Rays got Cleveland starter Aaron Civale. The Angels added Rockies hitters Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron. The Yankees got relief pitcher Keynan Middleton. The world champion Astros picked up some guy named Justin Verlander.

And the Sox got Urias (Heep), who’s been playing for Milwaukee’s Triple A team in Nashville.

What does Bloom find appealing about Urias?

“We can control him for the next couple of years,” he said.

There you have it, ladies and gents. What the Red Sox covet most in 2023 is value and contract control. This is priority No. 1 for a franchise that charges the highest prices in baseball and once competed for all of the game’s top talents.

And the Bloominati are just fine with this. Fantasy Baseball.

You knew the Sox would explain their inaction by insisting that their “real” trade deadline acquisitions are Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and (gulp) Chris Sale. That’s more addition than any of those other contenders got with their little trades. Right?

Not buying.

Give Chaim credit in one area. At least he didn’t’ “middle” it, like last year.

Remember that one?

The Sox were three games back of the final wild card on deadline day and Bloom elected to sell and buy. He stung Sox Nation and shattered his clubhouse, trading everyday catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros — while the Sox were in Houston. On the same day, he made trades to pick up Tommy Pham, Reese McGuire, and Eric Hosmer. The Sox finished last and only McGuire is still here.

The successful 2021 summer was a little different. The surprising Sox were 63-44 at the deadline and acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals. Bloom also picked up pitchers Austin Davis and Hansel Robles. Schwarber worked out very well and the Sox wound up coming within two victories of making it to the World Series. The Sox wouldn’t pay to keep Schwarber, so he signed with the Phillies, then led the National League with 46 homers.

I was actually hoping Chaim would sell Tuesday because I don’t believe in this team, either. I was hoping he would get some real prospects for guys such as Alex Verdugo, Adam Duvall, and especially lefty starter James Paxton.

Bloom said there was interest in several of his players, but the matchups didn’t work.

And now Paxton will likely leave at the end of this season. Like Nate Eovaldi and Michael Wacha last year, Paxton will be told he must leave in order to get paid. The Sox are most interested in a team of 25 one-year contracts. Team control.

Remember this moment, Sox fans. This is what the road to irrelevance looks like.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.