Game 107: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to get back on track when they continue their road trip at Seattle Tuesday night. After winning five in a row, they have dropped three straight, including a 6-2 loss in the series opener on Monday.
Cal Raleigh hit two solo homers in the win as the Mariners moved a season-high four games over .500 and within 3½ games of the AL’s third and final wild-card berth. Although he took the loss, Nick Pivetta went 7⅓ innings to give the bullpen a break.
With the 9:40 p.m. start, the Sox lineup could look a little different should they make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.
Seattle has already been active, sending closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone, and infield prospect Ryan Bliss. Outfielder A.J. Pollock and utilityman Mark Mathias were shipped to the Giants for a player to be named later or cash.
Lineups
RED SOX (56-50): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA)
MARINERS (55-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96 ERA)
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Miller: Has not faced any Boston batters
Mariners vs. Bello: José Caballero 1-1, J.P. Crawford 0-2, Ty France 0-3, Teoscar Hernández 2-9, Cal Raleigh 1-1, Julio Rodríguez 0-3, Eugenio Suárez 0-2, Taylor Trammell 0-2, Kolten Wong 0-1
Stat of the day: The Sox have scored just nine runs across their last four games (all on the road) after scoring 30 over their previous five (all at home).
Notes: Bello didn’t get a decision in the 5-3 victory against the Braves on Wednesday, allowing just three runs on four hits over six innings. He took the decision in his only start against the Mariners, a 12-3 win on May 17 at Fenway Park as he allowed one run on three hits in five innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts. … Miller will be facing the Red Sox for the first time and is coming off an 8-7 victory at Minnesota on Wednesday. He gave up six runs on eight hits in 5⅔ innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.