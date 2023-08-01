Game 107: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to get back on track when they continue their road trip at Seattle Tuesday night. After winning five in a row, they have dropped three straight, including a 6-2 loss in the series opener on Monday.

Cal Raleigh hit two solo homers in the win as the Mariners moved a season-high four games over .500 and within 3½ games of the AL’s third and final wild-card berth. Although he took the loss, Nick Pivetta went 7⅓ innings to give the bullpen a break.

With the 9:40 p.m. start, the Sox lineup could look a little different should they make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.