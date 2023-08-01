The Red Sox’ trade deadline inactivity begs the question: Is that it?

Orioles general manager Mike Elias, who has masterfully rebuilt a tattered franchise, parted with three prospects to land one-time Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty.

When the clock hit 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the division-leading Rangers, Orioles, Braves, and Dodgers felt better about their chances to play deep into October.

SEATTLE — For every team in baseball, from potential champions to doormats, the trade deadline represents an opportunity to improve the franchise.

The Braves, who have the best record in baseball, buffed up the back end of the roster by getting infielder Nicky Lopez and lefty reliever Brad Hand.

Doors opened and those teams reacted.

The underachieving Cardinals, Mariners, Mets, and Pirates also gained a measure of hope after moving star players and getting prospects in return.

The 2023 Mets will be remembered as the most expensive failure in baseball history. But owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler laid a foundation for something better down the road by trading Mark Canha, Tommy Pham, David Robertson, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander.

Now the Mets have some new prospects and payroll space to reset the organization. It’s not what Mets fans expected of this season, but at least their team acted.

Even the Athletics, Rockies, and Royals made some minor moves that put a little dent in their usual despair.

Only a few teams took a pass. The Twins believe they can still win the AL Central without further tinkering. The Reds, surprise leaders of the NL Central, sat out the deadline outside of adding overworked Oakland lefty Sam Moll.

The Red Sox came to the fork in the road and took it.

They sent Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers on July 25 in an obvious addition-by-subtraction move. Then Tuesday they obtained Triple A infielder Luis Urías just before the deadline hit.

A solid player for the Brewers from 2021-22, Urías hit .145 in 20 major league games this season. He was a candidate to be designated for assignment by Milwaukee.

“We’re pretty excited to add him to the mix,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said.

That was it. A team 2½ games out of a playoff spot added a Triple A infielder.

Bloom played his greatest hits during a post-deadline press conference, saying the Sox tried hard but he felt they were underdogs to make the playoffs and had to “stay true” to their beliefs.

After last season’s failed strategy to be both seller and buyer, most thought Bloom would pick a path this year.

A good case could be made for selling high on James Paxton and dealing away Adam Duvall. Both will be free agents after the season. The Sox could have dealt Chris Martin, who’s at the peak of his value.

Trading Alex Verdugo and/or Nick Pivetta would have been bold but also could have set the organization up with the starting pitching prospects it lacks.

An equally good case could have been made for buying. The Sox would be a much different team had they been able to add a No. 3 starter type to the rotation. That would have brought them some time to get Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock ready to get plugged into relief roles.

Instead it will be more openers and hoping for the best.

Bloom cited the odds that show the Sox as underdogs to make the playoffs. But those same formulas once showed the 2011 Sox as sure things.

“We do have confidence in the group we have here and are excited to see them roll forward,” Bloom said.

Adding minor league players does not indicate confidence.

Alex Cora seemed happy at least. The players and coaches were worried about Paxton and others being traded away. Now the Sox can adopt a “we’ll show you” attitude.

Paxton starts Friday at Fenway Park against Toronto.

“I feel comfortable that this group is a good baseball team,” Cora said. “We’ve got a good pitching staff and offensively I think we’re one of the best in the big leagues. We just have to keep playing good baseball.”

The Sox have been unacceptably sloppy at times. But Cora has done a good job of keeping a flawed team in the mix. Chris Sale was erratic in his first minor league rehabilitation game on Tuesday but did hit 96 miles per hour with his fastball.

If Trevor Story is 50 percent of the player he was before elbow surgery, that’s 100 percent better than the six shortstops the Sox have tried so far. There is hope.

“People play GM at this time,” Cora said. “We just have to stay head down and keep going.”

The Sox players and coaches could make the next two months interesting. But it has to be a little worrisome in the big picture that when the opportunity came to improve the organization, Bloom was one of the few executives who passed.

