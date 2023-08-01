Revolution place Bruce Arena on administrative leave amid allegations of ‘insensitive and inappropriate remarks’

According to MLS , Arena was placed on leave “pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

The Revolution have placed head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena on administrative leave, according to statements released on Tuesday from both the club and the league office.

The club statement added that it “takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

Arena, 71, has been with New England since 2019. He has been one of the more prominent coaching figures in MLS since its inaugural season in 1996 (in which his team, D.C. United, won the league’s first championship). As of 2023, Arena has more regular season wins than any coach in MLS history.

