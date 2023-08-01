Thoughts on cornerback Jack Jones and seven other Patriots after a week of training camp

Jones’s ongoing legal situation has been a dark cloud over his otherwise strong training camp. Even though it’s clear he belongs with the starters, he initially practiced primarily with the backups.

1. Cornerback Jack Jones took some reps with the starters again Tuesday and immediately made an impact play, just as he did the last time he played with the first team. With the offense on the goal line, Jones broke up a pass from Mac Jones intended for DeVante Parker.

FOXBOROUGH — Eight thoughts on eight Patriots players through the first week of training camp …

The Patriots won’t have more clarity on Jones’s status until his next court date (Aug. 18), but they sure are hoping he’ll be available in the secondary this season.

2. Offensive tackle Trent Brown was limited for the second straight day for undisclosed reasons. He practiced in full for the first four padless sessions, returning to his post at starting left tackle, but he hasn’t participated since the pads came on.

Brown’s absence underscores the fragility of the tackle position, as the Patriots have been forced to turn to the likes of Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff. Calvin Anderson also should be in the mix but remains on the non-football injury list.

It’s possible Brown received the two days off as a precautionary measure, but his injury history further spotlights his availability moving forward. The Patriots didn’t make a significant roster move at tackle this offseason, a decision they may end up ruing.

The offensive line as a whole has been a question mark, as right guard Michael Onwenu is still on the physically unable to perform list and left guard Cole Strange did not practice Tuesday after suffering a knee injury Monday.

3. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been one of the most popular targets for Mac Jones. A lot was made of the Patriots’ wide receiver corps during their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, and while the group certainly has not dazzled, Smith-Schuster has lived up to his goal of being a reliable playmaker — reminiscent of the player he replaced, Jakobi Meyers.

Even after sitting out for most of the spring, Smith-Schuster seems to have built a strong connection with Mac Jones.

4. Tight end Hunter Henry has been Jones’s other favorite pass-catcher. Henry popped off for nine touchdowns in his first year in New England, but, like other skill position players, his stats regressed last season.

Henry looks on track to be much more of a focal point this season, especially given offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s experience with optimizing two-tight-end sets.

Henry also noted the benefits of having a healthy offseason, as he underwent shoulder surgery the summer before. He is officially up 8 pounds, according to the roster, but he feels more nimble.

“I’m a lot lighter in a lot of ways than I was probably two or three years ago, which is honestly a good thing,” Henry said. “But I’m still strong. That’s been nice. The weight I’m carrying has been nice. I feel like I’m moving good.”

5. Third-round draft pick Marte Mapu has yet to shed his red noncontact jersey, but the Patriots have wasted no time in maximizing his versatility. Mapu, who is listed as a linebacker, has lined up at multiple positions, including free safety. He has practiced with the starting defense — a sign the team plans to incorporate him once he is cleared.

The introduction of contact may affect his acclimation, but the early reviews on Mapu have been extremely promising.

“You see a lot of guys that come in that are tweeners that play linebacker and safety like that, but not really excel at it,” safety Adrian Phillips said. “This guy is freakin’ smart. And what I love about him is he’s going to ask questions, and he’s going to continue to keep asking questions until he feels like he has it down pat.

“He’s not going to care if he’s asking 30 questions and getting on your nerves, he’s going to make sure he’s got it right.”

6. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon returned to full participation Tuesday. While Judon’s differing level of participation has been a talking point to start camp, it would be surprising if his availability actually was an issue come Week 1.

That being said, the Patriots have the salary-cap space to adjust Judon’s contract so that he no longer feels he is underpaid.

7. Cornerback Marcus Jones almost picked off Mac Jones on a pass intended for Smith-Schuster — a reminder that his size can be misleading. Of course, there are moments when the offense seems to exploit Jones’s small stature, but he still manages to hold his ground in coverage.

Marcus Jones said earlier during camp that he plans to contribute in all three phases of the game, so it will be interesting to see how the Patriots use him.

8. Linebacker Jourdan Heilig is the new leader to extend coach Bill Belichick’s 19-season streak of having an undrafted rookie make the final 53-man roster. Heilig spends much of practice working with captain Matthew Slater and special teams coordinator Cam Achord and could have a future at gunner.

The other undrafted rookies (quarterback-turned-wide receiver Malik Cunningham, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, and wide receiver Ed Lee) are more likely to be on the outs.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.