Trent Frederic, Bruins avoid arbitration and reportedly agree to two-year deal

Trent Frederic and the Bruins avoided arbitration Tuesday when the sides agreed to a two-year deal worth $2.3 million annually, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
The player and the club had been scheduled to enter arbitration Tuesday after Frederic asked for a one-year pact at $2.9 million and Boston countered with a two-year contract worth $1.4 million per season.
Frederic, 25, played the last two seasons for a $1.05 million salary.
Frederic is coming off a regular season in which he set career highs in games (79), goals (17), and points (31). He was held off the scoresheet in all five games he played in Boston’s first-round loss to the Panthers.
