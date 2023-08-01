Trent Frederic, Bruins avoid arbitration and reportedly agree to two-year deal

Trent Frederic and the Bruins avoided arbitration Tuesday when the sides agreed to a two-year deal worth $2.3 million annually, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The player and the club had been scheduled to enter arbitration Tuesday after Frederic asked for a one-year pact at $2.9 million and Boston countered with a two-year contract worth $1.4 million per season.