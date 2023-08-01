After three disconcerting results in Women’s World Cup, questions are unavoidable for US

“We’re not happy with our performance but we qualify for the next round,” said coach Vlatko Andonovski after the Americans were blanked for the first time in their last 15 Cup matches and failed to win the group for only the second time in nine tournaments. “We’re moving on.”

The best thing that you can say is that they survived to see another day. The US women’s soccer team did the minimum possible in Wednesday’s group finale, drawing 0-0 with Portugal in Auckland, N.Z. to advance to the second round of the World Cup. But that’s all they did.

The two-time defending champions are still in the tournament literally by a couple of inches. Had substitute Ana Capeta’s 91st minute shot ricocheted to the left of the near post instead of the right the Americans would have been on their way home.

Without a doubt a loss to the Portuguese, a Cup newcomer, would have been the greatest upset in the history of the women’s game. And it would have been a disaster for the US program, which has been floundering since it won the 2019 crown.

There were the two defeats at the Tokyo Olympics and an unsatisfying bronze medal. There were three consecutive losses last year to England, Spain and Germany.

And now a second-place behind the Netherlands, which obliterated Vietnam 7-0 to easily top the group. “We had to get the result and move on,” said cocaptain Alex Morgan. “And now we look forward.”

For the US the draw wasn’t any more damaging than a narrow victory would have been. With the Dutch sitting on a plus-8 goal differential the Americans would have needed to produce a blowout to prevail on a tiebreaker. They couldn’t score even once.

Any upbeat vibe that might have been created by the US salvaging a draw with the Dutch vanished against the Portuguese, who outplayed and outcoached the planet’s No. 1 ranked team.

“People said we needed a miracle to move forward,” said Jessica Silva, whose teammates had to win to achieve that. “But today we showed that was not the case, that it was possible.”

The Americans had won all 10 of their previous meetings with the Portuguese by a 39-0 aggregate. But their last one, a Houston friendly two years ago, was only 1-0 and that wasn’t decided until the 76th minute off a corner kick.

This is a new and unsettling quadrennium for the champs. The US team is in transition with 14 new players and it shows on the field. The Americans can’t create, can’t connect, can’t conclude. Since their opening triumph over the Vietnamese they’ve gone 193 minutes without scoring from the run of play.

They’ve taken 26 corners and made one – the Lindsey Horan header that equalized against the Dutch. Their free kicks go nowhere. Their attackers can’t solve defenders one-on-one. What the Americans lack, said midfielder Rose Lavelle, is ‘that final bit of ruthlessness’.

The Netherlands definitely had that in its finale with the Vietnamese, who’d already been eliminated. The Dutch came into the match with a two-goal disadvantage to the US in both differential and goals scored.

After 18 minutes they’d already tallied three times to grab the tiebreaker edge and they kept pouring it on. By halftime it was clear that the Americans had no chance of winning the group.

It didn’t matter that Andonovski didn’t make his first substitution until the 61st minute when he sent in Megan Rapinoe for Sophia Smith. Or that he waited until the 84th to send in Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett.

This team doesn’t have three goals in them against a disciplined opponent that keeps five defenders back. “This team gave everything,” said Morgan. “We just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

If what we saw is everything the Americans have to give they’ll likely be booted out by the Swedes, who’ll almost certainly be their opponent on Sunday and who’ve have been their nightmare for years.

The road to a record third consecutive Cup is rockier now especially since Lavelle, the team’s sparkplug, will be sitting out after getting her second yellow card. Even if the Americans get past Sweden they’ll likely face Japan and perhaps the Dutch again.

For now, they should be happy that they’re still in the chase. But that never has been enough for the program that set the gold standard for the women’s game, that has won four Cups and four Olympic titles and that is accustomed to being idolized, not criticized.

“To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think is insane,” Andonovski said.

But after three disconcerting results, questions are unavoidable. What the Americans desperately need now are answers.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.