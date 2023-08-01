What to know about the controversies regarding Indigenous rights and the ‘haka’ at the Women’s World Cup

Shortly after the Spanish national team arrived in New Zealand, four members of the squad were filmed imitating the ritual, which can feature vigorous body-slapping, facial contortions, and sticking out one’s tongue. Captain Ivana Andres apologized to members of the Rangitāne O Manawatu, the local iwi (tribe), when the team attended a pōwhiri (greeting) ceremony in Palmerston North, the city where the Spanish squad was based for the group stages.

However, representatives of New Zealand’s Indigenous people — the Māori, who make up nearly 20 percent of the country’s population — spoke out after players from two tournament contenders appeared to mock the haka . The incidents are the latest controversy surrounding the ceremonial dance famously performed by New Zealand’s world renowned rugby team, the All Blacks.

Efforts to highlight Australia’s and New Zealand’s Indigenous peoples and cultures are taking center stage at the Women’s World Cup.

Young members of the tribe welcomed the team with a proper version of the haka.

Advertisement

“We’ve only been in Aotearoa — [the Maori name for] New Zealand — for a few days, and we have so much to learn about your culture,” Andres read from a prepared statement in Spanish. “Therefore, thank you so much for the kindness to dedicate a few minutes of your wisdom.”

As seen on New Zealand public television, the defender also presented a Spanish jersey emblazoned with the word Papaioea, the Māori name for Palmerston North, to tribal elders.

New Zealand public broadcaster 1News said the tribe was prepared to walk out of the ceremony if an apology was not made.

“I feel like it’s fair to say all Māori were hurt by what happened last week,” Rangitāne spokesperson Meihana Durie told the broadcaster.

The Netherlands also removed a video from its social media accounts before the tournament after players were accused of mocking the haka in the clip of a training session. The federation said the team had not intentionally imitated the ritual and meant no disrespect.

Advertisement

Regardless, both incidents are part of a complex history of the haka’s place in professional sports.

According to The Athletic, rugby teams with Māori players have performed hakas before matches since 1888, but the All Blacks began standardizing their performances during the Māori cultural renaissance of the early 1970s. While non-Indigenous players were taught how to participate, a Māori player generally leads the performance.

Hakas are often mistakenly called traditional war dances. Instead, they are used for various functions, including to welcome guests, commemorate achievements, or pay respect at funerals, per The Athletic.

Nonetheless, most of the world has been introduced to the ritual by the fierce pre-match performances of the All Blacks, referred to as “challenges.” Opposing teams, wary of ceding a psychological edge, have responded to the haka in various, sometimes controversial, ways.

During the 2007 Rugby World Cup, France was fined for famously coming within inches of New Zealand players during the haka. In the 2019 edition, the England team was similarly punished by World Rugby for forming a V-shape, as if to surround the performance.

After both incidents, Māori haka experts said France’s and England’s formations were culturally appropriate responses and not offensive. Last September, the Australian rugby team honored the country’s own Indigenous communities by facing the haka in the shape of a boomerang.

Advertisement

This past weekend, the two rivals met for an annual test match in front of 80,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. When the All Blacks performed their customary haka, Australia’s Allan Alaalatoa crossed the halfway line, risking a fine, and delicately laid a boomerang on the grass. After completing the performance, New Zealand captain Ardie Savea went and accepted the gift.

New Zealand’s basketball and women’s rugby teams also customarily perform the haka. The women’s soccer team has performed it the past but will not at this year’s World Cup due to FIFA’s strict pre-match protocols.

A haka was, however, fittingly performed during the tournament’s opening ceremony last week, one way Indigenous people in both countries are welcoming the world’s best teams and players to their native lands.

A haka was performed during the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup. Buda Mendes/Getty

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA appointed a panel containing six Indigenous women — three from each host country — to advise efforts on honoring and including the native peoples of both countries during the tournament.

The nine host cities are referred to by their English and Indigenous names in all tournament signage, stadiums, broadcasts, and official material, including Sydney/Gadigal, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Meanwhile, in a rare deviation from protocol, FIFA has permitted Indigenous flags to be displayed alongside those of host nations. The red, yellow, and black Aboriginal flag and the green, blue, and white Torres Strait Islander flag represent Australia’s First Nations, while the black, white, and red flag of the Māori is displayed in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Australia's national flag, the Aboriginal flag, and the Torres Strait Islander flag are being flown together at all World Cup games played in Australia. Robert Cianflone/Getty

The Australian national team posed with the Aboriginal flag before their final group game against New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Goalkeeper Lydia Williams and forward Kyah Simon are both of Indigenous descent.

Australia players posed for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to their match against New Zealand at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. Lydia Williams (back row, first from left) and Kyah Simon (front row, second from left) are both of Indigenous descent. Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Nonetheless, several current and former international soccer players from Australia’s Indigenous community have accused FIFA and the Australian federation for failing to back up the symbolism with meaningful investment to increase Indigenous participation in soccer.

The country’s “Legacy ‘23″ plan has earmarked funds worth almost $200 million to grow the game in Australia.

“[But] not a single dollar from the legacy program has been committed to organisations that are Indigenous-led, managed and have long carried the burden for First Nations in the Australian game,” read a letter signed by the players.

Football Australia responded by pointing to several programs targeting Indigenous communities, asserting the claim in the letter of a lack of funding for grassroots Indigenous football programs was not accurate.

Indigenous rights are a major topic in Australia, with the country set to vote on establishing an Indigenous voice in parliament later this year.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.