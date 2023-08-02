Beyoncé appeared to skip Lizzo’s name in ‘Break My Soul’ remix at Gillette Tuesday amid lawsuit

But amid reports Lizzo is being sued by former dancers who allege the “Good As Hell” singer subjected them to harassment, Beyoncé appeared to repeat Erykah Badu’s name four times — even as the screen behind her flashed “Lizzo.”

At previous stops on her Renaissance tour, Beyoncé has mentioned Lizzo alongside Nina Simone, Grace Jones, Lauryn Hill, and others, paying tribute to influential Black women performers.

As Beyoncé performed the “Queen Remix” of her single “Break My Soul” Tuesday, she appeared to omit Lizzo’s name from a list of famous Black women — and fans at Gillette Stadium took notice.

Advertisement

Several videos noting the apparent omission were posted to social media.

In June, Lizzo, whose career has been defined by her message of body positivity, expressed gratitude to Beyoncé for naming her in the “Break My Soul” remix. “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is,” Lizzo said in a video posted to Instagram. “We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You Beyoncé.”

Requests for comment sent to representatives for Lizzo and Beyoncé were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The legal complaint names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known by the stage name Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team, according to the Associated Press.

According to CNN, a separate plaintiff alleged that the singer expressed “thinly veiled” concerns about the plaintiff’s “weight gain,” according to the lawsuit.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.