As strikes drag on, watch the picket lines

I’ve been having flashes of what entertainment might look like if the two union strikes, by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, continue into next year. Naturally, the networks will be leaning more than ever on the crutches of reality TV and game shows, while the cable channels and streamers will slow the releases of those finished shows they still have in their coffers. Foreign language and UK series will become even more prevalent than they are already on the likes of Netflix. And no one will be promoting anything, making life for entertainment writers and TV interviews more difficult than ever.

One thing occurs to me, though, as an option for all the folks who like to keep a steady stream of famous actors on their screen: the picket line circuit. I’ve noticed that many of the entertainment-news outlets have been keeping their eyes on the strikers as they march outside the major studios and networks, with Deadline even keeping a daily log. Some strikers (Lance Bass) are showing up with pizza for all, some are hoisting signs, some (Mariska Hargitay) are signing autographs. Some are marching with their partners (Paul Dano and Zoey Kazan) or ex-partners (Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg), and some are bringing their newborns (Daniel Radcliffe). It’s a scene.