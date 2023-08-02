In thrilling fashion, Beyoncé transforms Gillette Stadium into the world’s most lavish dance club

Over 2 1/2-plus hours, Beyoncé led her band and a horde of dancers through a set that was in constant motion, even during the video packages that bridged the show’s thematic (and sartorial) shifts. Beyoncé's voice was in unbelievable shape, handling the sweep of the ballads that opened the night, the complex runs that help define her as a vocalist, and the daring boasts like the ones she delivers on the thundering “Heated” with equal vigor and finesse. The visual displays — whether on the stage or on the giant video screens that surrounded it — helped transform the hulking football stadium into something freakier and more intimate, filled with people in sequins and mesh and cowboy hats fully feeling themselves while not losing sight of the woman at the evening’s center.

FOXBOROUGH — Beyoncé's “Renaissance World Tour” is a stadium-filler in the business sense — on Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium, the crowd was sizable and ready to let go even as the warm-up DJ spun dance music from the recent and less recent past. But Beyoncé's wildly dense, visually stunning set also filled Gillette with an energy that felt charged with the possibility of something new.

Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night. Julian Dakdouk

“Renaissance,” which came out last year, maps out a history of dance music, and the album’s attendant tour fleshes it out in thrilling ways — Tuesday’s extended-remix setlist was bolstered by snippets and quotes from the rest of Beyoncé's and pop’s catalogs, recontextualizing it all in dazzling fashion, like when Kendrick Lamar’s urgent “Alright” was mixed into Beyoncé's Blackness-celebrating cuts “My Power” and “Black Parade.” There were covers, too; Beyoncé closed the show’s first segment with “River Deep, Mountain High,” dedicating it to “my inspiration, Miss Tina Turner,” who’d made the track a pop touchstone in the ‘60s. Frankie Beverly & Maze’s summer jam “Before I Let Go” — originally released in 1981 yet timeless — was bracketed by the “Renaissance” gospel-hip-hop cut “Church Girl,” the giddy 2003 hit “Crazy In Love,” and the joyous 2011 cut “Love on Top.” That track, from Beyoncé’s “4,” was reimagined in a way that not only incorporated the euphoric instrumental from “I Want You Back,” it was capped off by the crowd singing the refrain over and over, modulating the key each time and sticking the landing with each raising of that melodic bar.

Beyoncé commands the stage at Gillette Stadium. Julian Dakdouk

The frantic “Naughty Girl,” from Beyoncé's 2003 solo debut “Dangerously in Love,” interpolates Donna Summer’s smoldering 1975 hit “Love to Love You Baby”; “Renaissance,” released nearly 20 years after “Dangerously in Love,” culminates with “Summer Renaissance,” a triumphant love song that celebrates the rich history of dance music, using Summer’s groundbreaking synth-disco cut “I Feel Love” as its backbone. Tuesday night’s show closed with that track, performed by Beyoncé while astride a disco-ball-glittered horse that went airborne, traveling from the main stage to the end of its lengthy ramp. A callback to the decadence of the Studio 54 era that somehow managed to ramp up the spectacle that’s become part of that club’s legend, it was a more than fitting end to a show that raised the bar for large-scale concerts, no matter what the genre.

Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night. Julian Dakdouk

BEYONCÉ: RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Tuesday