CVS profit down in second quarter

CVS Health topped second-quarter expectations, but the health care giant’s profit sank as pricing pressure hurt its drugstore business and rising medical costs hit the health insurance side. The company also booked a $496 million, pretax restructuring charge in the quarter and reaffirmed a forecast for the year that it had cut in May. CVS Health said it developed a company-wide restructuring plan to cut costs and improve efficiency in the quarter, announcing 5,000 job cuts Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Hollywood studios and striking writers to restart talks

The major entertainment studios and thousands of striking writers have agreed to meet to restart talks after a three-month standoff, according to the writers guild. The union, the Writers Guild of America, told screenwriters in an email Tuesday night that Carol Lombardini, the studio negotiator, asked for “a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations.” The guild said it would not comment further. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization that bargains on behalf of the studios, also declined to comment. The meeting represents the first sign of movement in a stalemate that began in early May after negotiations between the writers and studios fell apart. Tens of thousands of actors also took to picket lines July 14, bringing Hollywood its first simultaneous actors-and-writers walkout since 1960. — NEW YORK TIMES

AEROSPACE

GE unit could buy avionics company

General Electric’s aerospace unit, Transdigm Group. and CVC Capital Partners are among potential suitors for the avionics business being sold by L3Harris Technologies, people with knowledge of the matter said. The unit could also attract interest from investment firms including Arcline Investment Management ahead of the mid-August bidding deadline, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Bloomberg News reported in July that the aerospace and defense company is working with an adviser to explore a sale of its avionics business, which could fetch about $1 billion based on typical earnings multiples. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Companies added more jobs than predicted in July

US companies added more jobs in July than expected, highlighting the persistent strength of the labor market. Private payrolls increased by 324,000 last month, according to figures published Wednesday by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. That exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The job gains were relatively broad-based, but boosted by a 201,000 advance in leisure and hospitality. Jobs were added in all regions but the South and concentrated among businesses with less than 250 employees. Companies with at least 500 staffers shed positions for a third straight month. The cumulative loss is the biggest since the onset of the pandemic. Wage growth continued to decelerate. Workers who stayed in their jobs experienced a 6.2 percent pay increase in July from a year ago, the slowest since November 2021. For those who changed jobs, the median rise in annual pay was 10.2 percent, the slowest in two years. The monthly jobs report due Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also includes government payrolls, will provide further insight into the direction the labor market is headed. Forecasters project that report will show employers added 200,000 jobs in July and wage growth cooled somewhat. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

NatWest to pay worker fired after cancer surgery

NatWest was ordered to pay an ex-compliance manager £88,000 ($112,440) after she was unfairly dismissed by the bank days after having cancer surgery. Adeline Willis, a former senior risk and compliance officer, was seeking as much as £4.3 million at a London employment tribunal after judges said she’d been discriminated against and unfairly fired from her £160,000-a-year job. She was told she was losing her job via a 2020 text message two days after she had major surgery and less than a year after she’d been diagnosed with colon cancer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STOCKS

Meme stocks return; this time it’s Tupperware

Tupperware has been warning for months that it may go bust, but that isn’t keeping retail investors away from powering an eye-popping rally reminiscent of the pandemic-era meme stock craze. The iconic food-storage container company has soared 768 percent over the past two weeks as investors pile into the stock, dinging short sellers and sparking excitement across retail trader platforms. The frenzy shows that the meme-stock phenomenon, which fueled rallies across heavily shorted companies like GameStop in 2021 and led to the demise of hedge fund Melvin Capital, isn’t dead. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Journalists at French newspaper end strike over new editor

Journalists at France’s emblematic Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche ended a 40-day strike Tuesday after unsuccessfully protesting the appointment of an editor-in-chief they denounce as a far-right supporter. It was the longest journalists’ strike in France in decades. The newspaper, also known as the JDD, was absent from newsstands for the sixth week in a row Sunday. The newspaper’s owner, the Legardere group, said the printed version would resume publication in mid-August. The journalists had denounced the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune, known for his far-right political views, which they say is putting the editorial independence of the newspaper at risk. Lejeune has openly supported far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, a former TV pundit who ran in France’s April 2022 election, drawing fervent audiences with his anti-Islam, anti-immigration invective. Zemmour lost in the first round with 7 percent of the votes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to bring back the Land Cruiser

Toyota is bringing its iconic Land Cruiser back to North America next year with slimmer dimensions and a lower price tag. The world’s biggest carmaker unveiled three variations of its most enduring model in Tokyo on Wednesday. Production will be limited to 5,000 units for the first two months and pricing will start at around $50,000. The Land Cruiser has been absent from the US market for three years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUCTIONS

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ car is up for sale

The Lamborghini Countach that Leonardo DiCaprio drove in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” will go up for sale on Dec. 8 at an RM Sotheby’s sale in New York. Originally delivered in Bianco Polo and Bianco (white) exterior and interior, the 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary is one of just 12 similar examples sent to the United States. It figures prominently in the infamous Quaaludes scene wherein a heavily inebriated DiCaprio, playing financier Jordan Belfort, struggles to crawl inside the car and drive home. It was used with a similar model shown later in the film, dramatically destroyed, as police officers drag DiCaprio away. — BLOOMBERG NEWS