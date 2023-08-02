On interest rates and Fed policy, Susan M. Collins believes it takes ‘a little bit of humility’

With all eyes on the Federal Reserve these days, chair Jerome Powell has become a familiar figure. He regularly strides to a podium to let us know whether the central bank is raising interest rates.

He did it again last week after the Fed boosted its benchmark rate another quarter-point to the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent — the highest level in more than two decades — as policy makers continued their campaign to bring inflation under control.

But what really happens in Washington behind closed doors? Do the dozen members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee sit around a big conference table? Are there raging debates? Are there snacks?

Since last July, Susan M. Collins has had a front row seat to the inner workings of the Fed as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

”I understand there’s a lot of curiosity,” Collins told me in the current episode my new podcast “Say More.” ”I was curious before my first meeting.”

The committee has eight permanent voting members: the seven governors of the Federal Reserve system and the president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The other 11 regional Fed presidents rotate among the other four seats, but participate in policy discussions whether voting or not. Collins voted in 2022, rotating off the committee this year. She’ll return as a voting member in 2025.

Collins said members of the Fed do sit around a large table, and people come prepared to debate. She said she arms herself with data analysis and modeling to inform her position, along with extensive on-the-ground conversations with people in her district which covers all of New England. The votes aren’t always unanimous, so I wondered whether discussions can get heated.

”I would say they’re very professional, they’re very substantive, and there can be strong disagreements,” said Collins. “That’s healthy. It’s important to have a range of views expressed.”

Keeping rates high for too long could nudge the economy into a recession. Does Collins feel the pressure to get it right?

“I am well aware of the importance of the decisions we’re making,” Collins acknowledged. “Inflation is high and is really challenging for people across our country in different sectors, in particular for folks with lower incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Collins, the first woman of color to lead a Fed bank, spent her first year traveling around New England to better understand the economic issues facing the region. She found that concerns about the high cost of housing and lack of affordable child care are just as pressing in rural areas in New Hampshire and Vermont as they are in Boston.

Among forecasters, Collins has been in the camp that believes the Fed can raise interest rates and still avoid a recession — a so-called soft landing. She appears to be on the mark, following the latest survey of economists, which found a majority put the risk of a recession in the next year at 50 percent or less.

Still, these are weird economic times. The Fed raises interest rates, the unemployment rate barely budges, and people continue to spend.

“There have absolutely been surprises,” said Collins. “I think that requires us to have a little bit of humility as we do our analysis and make our policy decisions.”

It’s the reason why Collins said she calls herself a “realistic optimist.”

”Realistic because there are lots of risks and uncertainties, and it’s really hard to predict everything,” she added, “but optimistic because of the strength and resilience that we can get inflation back down and do that without a major negative impact.”

