Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A mountain plover was discovered at Craigville Beach in Barnstable. This incredible find represents just the sixth ever East Coast record, and the first Massachusetts record since 1916 for this scarce shorebird of dry western plains.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 38 piping plovers, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 3 parasitic jaegers, a black-legged kittiwake, 1,050 common terns, 5 Cory’s shearwaters, 53 great shearwaters, 3 sooty shearwaters, and a bald eagle.
Surveys from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge this week turned up 22 gadwall, 3 Northern pintail, a green-winged teal, 8 ruddy ducks, 2 pied-billed grebes, 9 American coot, 18 American oystercatchers, 6 Hudsonian godwits, 2,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 2,000 short-billed dowitchers, 3 pomarine jaegers, an Iceland gull, and a common raven.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included 3 blue grosbeaks and 2 black skimmers in Falmouth, a royal tern in Mashpee, a hooded merganser in Barnstable, and 42 whimbrel flying by Skaket Beach in Orleans.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.