Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A mountain plover was discovered at Craigville Beach in Barnstable. This incredible find represents just the sixth ever East Coast record, and the first Massachusetts record since 1916 for this scarce shorebird of dry western plains.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 38 piping plovers, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 3 parasitic jaegers, a black-legged kittiwake, 1,050 common terns, 5 Cory’s shearwaters, 53 great shearwaters, 3 sooty shearwaters, and a bald eagle.