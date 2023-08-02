Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson announce performance in Springfield

Comedians Jon Stewart, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will kick off a five-performance weekend on Sept. 8 with a show at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MGM Springfield announced.
Tickets start at $75 with presale beginning Wednesday morning and general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on jonjohnpete.com or MassMutual Center website.
The three comedians are traveling the East Coast as a trio for the weekend starting with the Springfield show, followed by with two shows in Pennsylvania on Sept. 9 and two shows in New Jersey Sept. 10.
The former host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Stewart now hosts “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+. He has a staggering 22 Primetime Emmys and two Grammys, according to his bio.
Mulaney released his latest comedy special “Baby J” on Netflix earlier this year; it has received two Emmy nominations. A former writer and performer on “Saturday Night Live” Mulaney filmed the special at Boston Symphony Hall.
Davidson, an SNL cast member for eight seasons, won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie Star in 2020.
