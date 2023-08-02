‘Naruto’ star Maile Flanagan talks Boston College improv roots and the Patriots anime club

“I applied to be a spy like him and was sitting around at a temp job, sleeping on my sister’s foldout chair in D.C.,” Flanagan said in a recent phone interview. “I had gone through all the background and testing. I was waiting for an assignment when I decided, ‘You know, I’m going to give [acting] a whirl here.’ Sure didn’t make my parents very happy.”

After Maile Flanagan graduated Boston College in the late 1980s, she didn’t have her sights set on acting — never mind serving as the voice of a world-famous anime character. The political science major wanted to be like her father, who worked in military intelligence for the Army.

Voice actor Maile Flanagan, who voices the titular character, Naruto Uzumaki, in the English language dub of popular anime, "Naruto." She will be at Fan Expo Boston this weekend to meet with fans.

Trading the world of espionage for the arts turned out to be the right choice for Flanagan. Now an Emmy-winning actress and comedian, she’s become an anime rock star, voicing the English language dub of Naruto in the eponymous animated franchise. Ahead of her appearance at Fan Expo Boston Aug. 4-6, we spoke with Flanagan about the work, her famous fans, and the Patriots players’ anime fan club.

"Naruto" revolves around the character of ambitious young ninja Naruto Uzumaki © 2002 Masashi Kishimoto / 2007 Shippude

Q. As a former member of My Mother’s Fleabag — Boston College’s longstanding improv comedy troupe — you got to perform with a lot of funny people, like the great Wayne Wilderson.

A. [And] Nancy Carell (who is married to Steve), she was on “Saturday Night Live,” too. One of the guys now works at Northwestern and actually teaches improv, Peter Civetta, [actor] Andrea Hutchman, Tom McCarthy, who wrote “Spotlight.” We’re all in touch. We formed a comedy group after Boston College [called Every Mother’s Nightmare]. I called everyone up and said, “Let’s keep it going!”

Q. You’ve done a lot as an actor over the years, including lending your voice to “Naruto,” one of the world’s most popular anime franchises. How did you get into voice acting?

A. I moved out to Los Angeles with a play and [some] agents came to see me. Pat Brady, my agent until very recently, said, “You have an interesting voice, you should do voiceover.” She told me what classes to take; then I did this demo. One of the things I auditioned for was “Naruto.” I got it and I went home and figured out it was kind of a big deal in Japan and among the people who were already into anime. But anime wasn’t that popular for a long time.

Q.Today, everyone from Celtics players to celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, are passionate “Naruto” fans. What’s it like being part of this cultural phenomenon?

A. It’s surreal. If anything, the pandemic made [anime] more popular, and I thought I couldn’t possibly get more popular. When conventions started coming back, I did one in Riverside and one in Pasadena [in California]. My lines were hours and hours long. Now, almost everywhere I go, I’m busy from morning until night [at a conference],, signing and doing panels. By the way, the Patriots have an anime club, and a few years ago, they came to Fan Expo early. I was so bummed because the people who were there for my show do not know anything about sports, and I love sports. So I’m hoping we’ll get a couple of the players [this year], maybe.

Q. Are there any other famous “Naruto” fans that have surprised you?

A. Cardi B is a fan; that surprised me. Jamaal Williams [running back for the New Orleans Saints] — I flew down to New Orleans for a day and did a thing with him for his charity. He’s a huge “Naruto” and anime fan. Alicia Silverstone came up onstage at a convention and was like, “Oh my God, you guys are the ‘Naruto’ cast!” And she just freaked out. She wanted a recording for her son. Jamie Lee Curtis is an anime fan, and I bet you she’s a “Naruto” fan.

Q. What other voice actors or comedians do you look up to?

A. I look up to the old-school, just funny people like Gilda Radner, Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore. I love the cast of “Cheers”; Julie Kavner, because I love her on camera and love her voice. I didn’t watch a lot of TV growing up because we were in Bangkok and in Germany, so it’s not like I watched Saturday morning cartoons. I woke up and went riding on horses.

Laurie Metcalf, I’ve been a fan and now we’re friends. I did a play with her on and off for seven years. At Boston College on Thursday nights, you got together and you’d watch the lineup, like “Roseanne,” “Cheers,” and maybe “Seinfeld.” Then you’d head to the bar.

Q. As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, how has it impacted your work and summer?

A. I have a recurring role on a new show called “Not Dead Yet,” and we did get picked up for a second season, but now it’s the strike. Animation is not on strike. That’s still going on, but there are absolutely no auditions coming in. I have a couple of episodes left for [“Naruto” spin-off] “Boruto” to record right after I get back from Boston. And then, that’s it for that, which is weird because for 19 years, I’ve been going to that studio and doing something “Naruto”-related. I’m like, wow, I wonder what comes next for that part of my life. Though I’m on another show, too — “Royal Crackers,” which is on Adult Swim. It’s very funny. Not for children.

Q. From your work on screen to serving as the voice of Naruto Uzumaki, how do you view your legacy as an artist?

A. It kind of freaks me out. People say, “Do you realize your legacy?” And I’ll say, “Not until I come to a convention.” I’ll do a panel, and maybe there will be 1,500 people there just to hear me talk. That’s wild.

Interview was edited and condensed.