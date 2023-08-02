$1 million lottery ticket sold in Cohasset; Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion

The holder of a Mega Millions ticket sold at Fiori’s Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset is $1 million richer after Tuesday night’s drawing, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said in a statement. The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, with a Mega Ball of 12, according to the lottery website . The $1 million ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Mega Ball, a lottery spokesman said.

Someone in Cohasset bought a lottery ticket worth $1 million, and someone else could soon win more than 1,000 times that sum, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing climbs to $1.25 billion, state lottery officials said Wednesday.

Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated $1.25 billion, with a cash option of $625.3 million, the commission said. If someone hits the jackpot, they will be the fourth biggest winner in Mega Millions history and the sixth biggest in US lottery history, according to the statement.

The jackpot hasn’t reached this level since Jan. 13, when a ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, the commission said. The jackpot was last won on April 18, when a ticket bought in New York turned out to be worth $20 million.

Tickets sold in Massachusetts won Mega Millions jackpots of $33 million on Jan. 24 and $31 million on Jan. 31, lottery officials said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.