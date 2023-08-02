After Senator Duckworth shared she couldn’t access theatre, Mass. residents with disabilities say problems persist here too

But 33 years after the ADA’s passage, several Massachusetts residents say Duckworth’s experience is far from uncommon.

The incident, Duckworth told media outlets , happened just ahead of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which is supposed to protect people with disabilities from discrimination and ensure they have equal opportunity in all aspects of public life.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth recently shared that she was unable to enter a movie theatre in her wheelchair to see “Barbie” with her daughters in July due to a broken elevator.

“I had to leave a dentist because the building is not ADA compliant,” said Vivian Quint, an 89-year-old Pocasset resident who uses a walker. “There is a 24 inch step to get into the office. I couldn’t believe it in this day in age.”

Advertisement

Quint said that she has tried to alert town officials about the accessibility obstacle, but has not had any luck.

“The building commissioner has stopped returning my calls and I recently submitted the step to the architectural access board who make sure buildings are ADA compliant, but they said they are too overwhelmed,” Quint said.

Quint said she hopes Duckworth will pursue the issue of poor accessibility in public spaces after her experience at the movie theater.

Duckworth, a decorate Iraq War combat veteran, said she had checked beforehand that the theatre was accessible but learned about the broken elevator once she arrived, ultimately waiting outside while the group watched the movie.

“We got all dressed up in pink, and my girls put on their sparkly shoes,” Duckworth told The 19th. “If I had known, I wouldn’t have come all that way and disappointed my girls.”

The theatre reportedly refunded the senator’s ticket and told her to return whenever the elevator was repaired.

Advertisement

Duckworth lost both of her legs in 2004 when a rocket-propelled grenade shot down the helicopter she was co-piloting. She was the Iraq War’s first female American double amputee and was awarded a Purple Heart. Because of her injuries, Duckworth uses a wheelchair to get around and relies on accessibility options like elevators at movie theatres to navigate public facilities.

Like Duckworth, Massachusetts residents who are disabled also rely on accessibility options like elevators, ramps, wheelchair lifts, and more to navigate everyday life. However, many residents share the experience of having to leave public facilities because they are not ADA compliant or workers do not know how to operate accessibility equipment.

Don Summerfield, a resident of Cambridge who uses a wheelchair or cane to get around due to suffering from a traumatic brain injury, acquired brain injury, and an ischemic stroke, said some public spaces do abide by the ADA while others don’t.

“Peoples’ mindsets are what we really have to deal with at this moment, not just physical accessibility,” Summerfield said.

Sometimes, for example, when he is boarding a bus with his wheelchair, he said confused drivers say they haven’t dealt with such a situation before.

“Which makes me feel like, ‘well is that my problem? I guess it is now,’” Summerfield said.

Summerfield also said he has experienced accessibility issues with coffee shops in and around Boston.

“I often will go into an establishment where maybe they might have a wheelchair lift but sometimes they have it locked and then the manager doesn’t have the key or they are on a break, and then I’m [expletive] out of luck,” Summerfield said. “I frequently encounter this in the Starbucks in Kendall Square.”

Advertisement

Summerfield has found that some movie theaters aren’t accessible because they might mistakenly believe they are grandfathered in, and don’t need to comply with accessibility laws. “which sucks, nothing should be grandfathered in,” he said, because the state’s accessibility law, 521 CMR — the building code regarding access for persons with disabilities for buildings — is supposed to take precedence.

The ADA refined its standards in 2010 in various ways, but created a clause that exempts buildings that comply with the original 1991 standards from having to undergo further renovations. Many mistake this as a “grandfather clause” that protects buildings from having to be ADA compliant, but that is not the case.

The state also has its own building code regarding access to buildings for persons with disabilities, 521 CMR, and it is intended to make public buildings and facilities accessible to, functional for, and safe for use by all.

Summerfield also flagged issues with new road designs intended to improve safety that may not fully consider accessibility.

For instance, he said deboarding a bus on a street with separated bike lanes between the road and the sidewalk means that buses cannot stop flush with the pedestrian walkway. This means passengers deboarding must cross the bike lane to get onto the sidewalk.

Advertisement

“Especially if you’re blind, this will be really dangerous, and sometimes we can ask for an accommodation but then sometimes the driver says ‘no’ or does not honor your accommodation,” Summerfield said.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.